25 Years Ago
May 10, 1995
Sally Smedley, a Hamburg Area High School history teacher, was the speaker at the Hamburg Exchange Club’s “Boost PA” program meeting.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
Dennis Miller, local Jaycee resident, introduces Aris Pasles, state president, to the local members at the May business meeting. Mr. Pasles talked on membership and the importance of Jaycees in the community. Under old business, Donald Becker reported that the new flagpole at the monument was erected through the cooperation of Edenburg Welding, Metropolitan Edison Company, T.A. Miller & Sons, T.C. Miller Jr., and E.S. Savage. A new cement roof is being placed on the visitors’ dugout at the local playground baseball diamond.
Northeast Construction Managers, Inc. of Syracuse, NY, started construction yesterday of the first of two buildings for National Can Company and Mid-Atlantic Canners Association, respectively, on the 53-acre tract purchased from William R. Werley along Rt 61 south of State Street.
Steve Bleile was the recipient of the Paul A. Fink memorial trophy for sportsmanship, and Lynn Koenig received the Milton Fink Memorial trophy as the outstanding senior athlete. The Harvey Bachert memorial trophy for the area’s outstanding athlete was awarded to Bleile in behalf of the Hamburg Athletic Association by its president, James E. Gerner.
75 Years Ago
May 14, 1945
Mrs. William Dalious Jr., North Fourth Street, Hamburg received a letter from her husband, PFC William A. Dalious, this morning, informing her that he was liberated from a German prison camp on April 26. He states that he saw S/Sgt. Harold Ziegler, of Hamburg R3, is home on a 21-day furlough, after spending six months in Italy as a fortress gunner with the 15th Air Force. He went overseas last November and on June 31 was reported missing after a mission over Austria. He reports having baled out over Jugo-Slavia and returning to base on Feb. 12.
“Between Two Women” starring Van Johnson, Lionel Barrymore and Gloria DeHaven will be featured at the Strand, May 15 and 16.
Soft Sole Baby Shoes—65 cents a pair at J.L. Wagner & Sons, 312 State Street, Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
May 13, 1920
Large crowds of people attended the two day sale of the Joseph N. Shomo estate, which was willed to many beneficiaries. The sale netted $3,500.
Mrs. Etta Bodenhorn Fisher of Brooklyn, who visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Bodenhorn of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, from Saturday to Monday, delighted the congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday evening with the rendition of the beautiful selection “The Ninety and Nine,” by Edward Campion.
Mrs. Fisher is a contralto soloist, and sings in several churches in Brooklyn. She is a member of the Oratorio Society of New York, which has just completed a series of 12 concerts.
The homes of David Beahr on State Street, Hamburg and Irvin Mengel of Shartlesville were wired for electric lights by Jacob Wagner, a former employee of the gas-electric company.