25 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1995
Shoemakersville Fire Company First Assistant Troy Heckman received the Outstanding Young Fire fighter Award presented by the Shoemakersville Jaycees. Heckman, of Shoemakersville, has served his community for ten years. He is state certified in numerous fire, safety, first aid, prevention and rescue courses.
Workers from D&L Contractors, Shoemakersville, were dismantling the water tower last week at the former Hahn Motors on South Third Street, Hamburg.
Jaime Ruth and Kara Bashore received awards from the Hamburg Lady Hawks basketball team’s Free Throw Shoot-a-thon. Ruth was the top shooter and Bashore raised the most money.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1970
Purchase of the Beil Aluminum Foundry on Primrose Alley, Hamburg, south of Pine St., to Empire Precision Casting Corp. was announced on Monday. It is a new subsidiary of Empire Steel Casting Co., Inc. of Reading. Empire plans to make precision castings of the ferrous type here, using the lost wax process.
Thomas M. Hartman, son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hartman and a member of Troop 184, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, on Sunday, in St. John’s Lutheran Church. Hartman, a Jr. in Hamburg Area High School, joined the troop in 1964 and passed the Eagle board of review in Oct. 1969.
Jill Berger, a Rotary Exchange Student in Brakpan, Republic of South Africa, informed her parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Berger, of Shartlesville, that she has been released from the hospital after being on her back for 3 weeks following a motorbike accident in which she sustained fractures of four vertebrae.
A birthday party was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Tinklepaugh in honor of the first birthday of their daughter Hope.
Walt Disney’s “Peter Pan”, an all cartoon feature, will be held at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1945
Dawn Dunkle, of grade 5B, collected the most salvaged tin cans during January to win the monthly Hamburg Item award of $1.00 in War Stamps. She gathered 898 cans giving her the award of the Purple Heart, in school honors.
Mrs. Charles W. Miller, Pine Street, Hamburg, was informed that her daughter, Miss Dorothy Miller, and Miss Doris Good, both of Hamburg, attended the President’s Birthday Ball in Washington, D.C., where they are employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Hamburg’s business district took on a real “brown out” appearance, last Thursday evening, as the nation-wide order for discontinuing unnecessary outside display lighting to save coal went into effect.
“Kismet” starring Ronald Coleman and Marlene Dietrich will be featured at the Strand on Feb. 10.
100 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1920
Keiser Bros., who built two dwellings last summer on North Second Street, Hamburg, have sold them to John Heckman and Obediah Shuker, who have already taken possession.
M.E. Roth, dealer in raw furs at Shoemakersville has started a grocery store at his home, handling all kinds of fruits, groceries, fish and oysters.
A.W. Snyder, of Bernville, opened a dancing school in Haag’s Hall and will give weekly instructions every Friday evening.
The 10-acre farm and the personal effects of the late Henry Weidman will be offered at public sale on Feb. 25. Fred. and Claude Weidman are the administrators.
Rhea Weidman returned from an extended vacation to points in Florida. She brought two baby alligators home.