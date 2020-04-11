25 Years Ago
April 12, 1995
Harvey Bachert, Sr. was one of eleven new members elected to the Berks County Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame. He will be inducted at the 20th annual banquet April 23 at Riveredge.
Navy Seaman Recruit Dorothy Dietrich, daughter of Lee and Betty Dietrich of Lenhartsville, recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes.
“Far From Home”, the adventures of yellow dog, will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Theatre April 14 rhry17. Monday, all seats $1.50.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1970
The National Can Corp. of Chicago, Illinois, purchased the William R. Werley farm in Hamburg, yesterday, according to Thomas W. Cadmus, executive director of the Greater Berks Development Fund. The firm plans to erect two buildings in the area along the Schuylkill River south of Hamburg Sewage Treatment Plant, a canning plant and a bottling plant, Cadmus stated.
John Claypoole, of Lenhartsville, a pupil of the late Johnny Ott, restored the original Hex signs on a barn along Rt 61, south of Hamburg, across from Werley’s Service Station. There are four on the front of the barn and one on the south gable end.
Miss Penny Rickenbach, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, was the top winner in the Exchange Club of Hamburg’s annual contest for elective art students.
75 Years Ago
April 12, 1945
Dawn Dunkel, of grade 5B, won the Hamburg Item Award of $1.00 in War Savings Stamps for the third time during this school term in the school’s tin can salvage drive last month. She had a total of 1244 cans, giving her the Purple Heart Award to date.
PFC David W. Balthaser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Balthaser, State Street, Hamburg, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic service in connection with military operations against the enemy in the vicinity of Villebaudon, France, on July 30, 1944.
Sgt. John C. Huntzinger was decorated by Col. Roffe, commander of the Second Infantry Regiment, somewhere in Germany recently, together with ten other men of his battalion. The Bronze Star Medal was awarded to him for distinctive service in connection with military operations against the enemy from July 30 to Dec. 31, in Europe.
100 Years Ago
April 15, 1920
David Schlear, proprietor of Schlear’s Café at 6 and 8 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, is having plans prepared for a new motion picture theatre to be erected on his property.
Samuel F. Reinsel, formerly a farmer in Tilden Twp. on Rt 1, moved to town into the house on State Street, Hamburg, lately occupied by Lewis A. Loy, whose family moved into the Schock building on State Street, near Third.
P.E. Naftzinger, of the International Harvesting Company, Berne, sold a 7 foot Deering binder to Frank Althouse of Center Twp.
Victor Bread—9 cents; a dozen Peaches--$3.75; 1 lb. creamy cheese—35 cents; 1 lb. Coffee---42 cents; Tea—45 cents at American House.
Piano Tuning—Fichthorn Music House—21A South Fourth Street, Hamburg Consolidated, phone 17-5.