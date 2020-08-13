25 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1995
Rotary District Governor Harry Yoder, was the speaker at the Hamburg Rotary meeting last week. A member of the Boyertown Club, Yoder is a retired Col. Of the United States Air Force.
“Crimson Tide” starring Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington will be featured at the Strand Aug. 25-28.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1970
Cynthia Beissel, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Beissel, of Dauberville, won first place in Novice 2 baton, in a recent baton twirling contest held in Williamstown NJ.
Army Sgt. Darryl E. Dietrich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl A. Dietrich, Fifth St., Hamburg, recently received the Bronze Star Medal for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam, during ceremonies near Duc Pho, Vietnam.
75 Years Ago
June 21, 1945
Hamburg climaxed its three-night celebration of the Japanese surrender with an impromptu Victory Parade this Thursday evening. It was sponsored by Union Fire Company. Leading the procession was Fire Chief Robert Gehringer as parade Marshall, followed by Burgess D.A.Dinkel, Council President. Paul H. Heffner, Paul Balthaser and Nevin B. Smith, the parade committee.
Cpl. Norman Reber, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Reber, of Pine Grove, killed in action in Saipan, June 22, 1944. He lived with his brother, Charles Reber, Northmont Ave., Hamburg.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Aug 14, it was announced that President Truman considered the Japanese reply an acceptance of the surrender terms as stipulated by the Potsdam Declaration. He named General MacArthur as supreme allied commander to negotiate the formal surrender with the Japanese.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1920
The American Fruit Growers, Inc., who purchased the Peerless Fruit Farm, last year from, W.E. Schmick for $118,000; purchased two more adjoining farms from Isaac Krick, the Merkel farm of 109 acres and the Riegel farm of 32 acres, last week for 18,000.
Mrs. Ellen Wagner of North Fourth Street, Hamburg, has sold her property on North Fourth Street adjoining her residence and occupied for many years by Jacob Bright’s family, to John Kline, a farmer near Shartlesville, for $4,100. Mr. Kline has sold his farm to Howard Rentschler and will retire.
The special sale of cattle by Dr. K.D. Werley on Monday resulted in the sale of about 60 head, ranging in prices from $35 to $145 for fresh cows, $30 to $75 for stock bulls, $33 to 40 for steers.
The beams and joists for the floor of Schlear’s new movie theatre are placed, and the brick layer’s are now running up the walls, which will be far advanced this week if weather permits.