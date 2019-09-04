25 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1994
During their regular monthly meeting Monday night Hamburg Borough Council approved execution of a tax agreement with the Pennsylvania Steel Foundry & Machine Company, which wants to purchase the former Hahn Motors Building. Pennsylvania Steel will pay $18,594.00 of the $46,000.00 owed. The Hahn Motors operations in Hamburg closed in 1989.
“The Cowboy Way” starring Woody Harrelson and Keifer Sutherland will be featured at the Hamburg Strand this weekend.
Breakfast: Two Pancakes with Strawberry Topping and Three Sausage Links--$1.49 at King’s Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1969
Sgt. Theodore N. Spotts, a teletype operator with the 3rd Brigade, 82nd ABN Div. in Vietnam, was recently awarded the Army Commendation medal for meritorious service. Spotts, a 1968 Hamburg Area High School graduate is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman C. Spotts, of Shartlesville.
Services for John A. Burkey, of North Fourths Street, Hamburg, a World War II U.S. Army Veteran, were held in the Burkey & Spacht Funeral Home, South Fourth Street, Hamburg on Tuesday afternoon. The Rev. X. Peter Wernett officiated. Mr. Burkey, a son of the late John D. and Ida (Koller) Burkey, died in his home last Friday afternoon, aged 60 years. In addition to his widow, Jean R. (Martin) Burkey, he is survived by a son, Thomas P., of Hamburg and a sister, Clara Miller, Hamburg.
Deutsch Homes in Hamburg--$14,950.00, Custom Built on Your Lot.
Just Arrived: Dutch Bulbs, Imported Direct From Holland at Fryer’s 5 Cent, 10 Cent, $1.00 and Up, 326 State Street, Hamburg.
Regal Hotel Friday and Saturday Nite Specials: Veal Parmigiana with Spaghetti and Tossed Salad--$1.50 or Fried Scallop Platter--$1.10.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1944
Hamburg unveils its new World War II Memorial and Honor Roll on Sunday afternoon. Mr. Edward Linsky of Philadelphia, adjutant of the Legion will deliver the dedication address, Burkey’s Band will play a 15 minute concert before the formal program begins at Second and State Streets at 2:15 p.m. Burgess D.A. Dinkel, one of the proponents of the present project, will deliver the introductory address.
Hamburg Industries have 542 of their employees serving with the Armed forces. There are 527 men, 3 woman and 12 goldstars included in the total.
Lemons—45 cents a dozen; Honey Dews—10 cents a lb.; Pears—25 cents for 2 lbs.; Bread—11 cents; Corn Flakes—7 cents; Flour—40 cents for 5-lb. bag; Gerber’s Baby Food—7 cents; Ivory Soap—20 cents for 3 cakes; Coffee—51 cents for 2 lbs. at the A.&P.
“Once Upon A Time” starring Cary Grant will be featured at the Strand on Sept. 12 and 13.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1919
Wellington J. Confer, of Confer’s Varieties and Claude Miller, Blacksmith, left here Tuesday for a week’s fishing trip to Peck’s Pond, Porter’s Lake and the Delaware River.
W.L. Pike, who will have charge of the finishing deport of the new Curtis & Jones Shoe Factory to be established here Oct. 1st, will be at the Central Hotel Friday afternoon and evening to consult with men and boys who desire to learn the trade and secure positions.
On Monday a deal was made whereby Diener Bros. of town acquired the interests of Dr. A.J. Fink and Thomas M. Raubenhold in the Hamburg Knitting Mills on Pine Street. Solomon K. Hoffman, one of the original organizers, retains his interests in the new firm. The company was originally organized in 1899 by Fink, Hoffman and Raubenhold and established in a building on Washington Street. On Memorial Day 1902 this was destroyed by fire from a nearby Stable, after which the present site was purchased and a new brick structure erected. Diener Bros. have had underwear and bleachery interests in Reading and a bleachery at Spring City, and are familiar with the business.
The citizens of Port Clinton contemplate holding an official reception for their returned soldiers on Saturday the 27th.