25 Years Ago
May 17, 1995
Emily Rutt of Mr. Thomas’ sixth-grade class has been chosen as Hamburg Elementary’s “Student of the Month” for April.
The Upper Tulpehocken Twp. Zoning Hearing Board handed people against country singer Pat Garrett’s Music Park, a victory of sorts, last Tuesday night, ruling that musicians playing at the park have to keep the loudness at a maximum of 70 decibels at the property line.
Calvin Armentrout will play soprano, alto and tenor saxophones during a gospel concert to be performed at Salem E.C. Church on Saturday evening. He will be joined by his mother, Joyce Armentrout, his wife Connie and their 3 children.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
A contract to renovate the new 58-bed wing of Henry Infirmary at Topton Lutheran Home was awarded by the board of trustees last week. The contract, for $48,480 went to Ernst Construction & Supply Company, Hamburg.
Roy Hoppes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morris Hoppes, of Hamburg RD2 was elected president of Berks County’s Future Farmers of America.
Randall Dunkle presented as his guest speaker, Lowell Bittner, conservation and information officer for the Southeast Division of the PA Game Commission, at the Exchange Club meeting yesterday. His subject was the Blue Marsh, Trexler, and Kaercher Creek dam projects.
“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
‘70 Dodge Challenger, 2-Dr. Hardtop Now only $3395.00 at Balthaser Motors, Third and Pine, Hamburg.
75 Years Ago
May 17, 1945
First Lt. Earl H. Rollman, 21, was killed in action in Germany on April 1, according to a telegram received from the War Department, last Friday. He had previously been reported missing in action.
West Hamburg and Tilden Twp. have scheduled the dedication of their Honor Roll for May 27.
Hershey Park with its 1000 acres devoted to pleasure, recreation and entertainment, which has the reputation of being called the “Summer Playground of PA,” will open for its 40th season next Sunday.
“National Velvet” starring Elizabeth Taylor and Mickey Rooney will be featured at the Strand May 19 and 21.
100 Years Ago
May 20, 1920
John Tryon, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, for some years an expert weaver in the Hamburg Silk Mills, has accepted a position at the freight house of the Pennsylvania Railroad, to fill the vacancy caused by the promotion of Frank Heinly, who took the position made vacant by Charles Sheradin.
On Monday Percy F. Hess, proprietor of the Hamburg News Agency, purchased the Billman property at Second and State Streets, Hamburg, for $4,200 and will secure possession about July 15. The property consists of a 3-story brick building and one-story frame store building. After securing possession it is his intention to remodel the latter for his news agency service.