25 Years Ago
July 5, 1995
During a brief meeting Monday night Hamburg Borough Council appointed Lorraine Snyder to a vacant seat on the borough recreation board, replacing Lois McNeil.
Andrea Towles, daughter of Kevin and Sandra Towles of Hamburg, recently graduated from Hamburg Area High School, and has been named an All-American Scholar by the U.S. Achievement Academy.
“Bad Boys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be feature at the Strand July 7 – July 10.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1970
Robert Berger, retiring president of Hamburg Rotary Club, recently passed the gavel to the new president, Thomas E. Henry.
Navy Seaman Apprentice Robert D. Pawling, of Shoemakersville, R1, is serving aboard the U.S.S. Detroit, a new fleet order scheduled for completion on July 31 at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Bremerton, Washington.
S/Sgt. Henry I. Zajac, of the U.S. Air Force, is back in the United States again after 14 years of varied assignments all over the world. He and his family are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zajac, at Indian Ft. Inn, Hamburg RD, before reporting to his new assignment as an administrative assistant to Col. Ellwood Wagner, formerly of Hamburg, at the Air Force ROTC unit at Pennsylvania State University.
75 Years Ago
June 28, 1945
T/5 Clarence Folk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Folk, North Second Street, Hamburg, is home from the Army after seeing service with U.N. Forces in Africa, the Middle East, and Italy since June 8, 1942 when he went overseas.
Price Battery employees were given another honor this week when they learned from the Navy Bureau of Ships that Lyons storage batteries played a big part in bringing the crippled aircraft carrier Franklin 12,000 miles home to port after being almost sunk in action near Japan.
Miss Katharine Burkey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Irwin F. Burkey, North Fifth Street, Hamburg is a June graduate from Hood College, Frederick MD and was named on the Dean’s List.
At a brief but impressive ceremony held in front of the American Legion Home at Pine Grove, last Thursday, Mrs. Joel Reber received the Bronze Star Medal which was awarded posthumously to her son, the late Marine Sgt. Norman H. Reber, 21.
100 Years Ago
July 1, 1920
This Thursday morning, Mr. David Schlear will turn over his café at 6 & 8 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, to Robert Miller, which will remain intact. His present frame dining room and kitchen building has been purchased by the Gas & Electric Company. Hamburg will shortly be the proud possessor of a handsome new Motion Picture Theatre. The lot at the rear will be for the main portion of the new theatre, which will be 32 feet wide by 130 feet long and will be attached directly to the main building. An ornamental ticket booth will occupy a position on the North side and will be the entrance to a stairway leading to the second floor flat; to be occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Schlear. The capacity of the theatre will be 499 seats with arm rests.
A new porch has been erected at the home of Allen Lindenmuth on South Third Street, Hamburg, A.J. Raubenhold had the contract. His neighbors, Jacob Ebling and John Sunday are also having new porches erected, which will improve that section.
Edwin Bossler, painting contractor, with an assistant, repainted the store and residence property of L.B. Heckman at Third and Pine Streets this week.