25 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1995
When members of the United Steelworkers of America employed by PA Steel Foundry & Machine Co. of Hamburg went back to work Oct. 30 they had a new 3-year contract and a pay increase.
The Drama Club of Hamburg Area High School will present the musical, “Carousel” Nov. 17 and 18.
The Hamburg Hawks field hockey team scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to defeat Cocalico 3-2 and advance to the District 3AA Championship game.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1970
Berks County’s share of payment for work performed on Kaercher Creek Dam project in the Hamburg area amounted to $4,223.10 to date. The Soil Conservation District payment amounted to $13,155.90 while Hamburg Borough contributed $3,240.00 to the cost was noted at last week’s Berks County Commissioner’s meeting.
A snow emergency litter unit was donated to Union Fire Co. No 1, of this Borough, by Mr. and Mrs. Alfred E. Schmidt, of Willa Farms, Lenhartsville Rt 1.
“It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1945
A light coupe was crushed between the tree and porch at 257 State Street, Hamburg, at 8:25, Friday evening, by a huge trailer truck loaded with 17 tons of dynamite. The car was pushed half a block, on the north side pavement of State Street, before being pinned by the trailer against the tree. Mrs. Elizabeth Burkey Miller, of 131 North Fifth Street, and her 5 year old daughter Linda miraculously escaped with cuts and bruises. The drier, Lossie W. McGraw, of R3 Huntington, West Virginia, is said to have discovered that he no longer had air brakes at the foot of the State Street Hill. He sounded his warning horn and negotiated the curve and traffic light intersection without mishap. The Burkey car, heading westward, was hit at Rau’s, instead of an approaching vehicle. The driver was able to extinguish the fire caused by a burning emergency brake before Union Fire Company arrived on the scene.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1920
Over 400 people attended the Keystone Social Club Halloween dance at Armory Hall last Friday evening.
Herbert Fink, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fink on State Street, Hamburg, near Front, developed a case of diphtheria on Monday and the home is properly quarantined.
Ray Ebling, the four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ebling, South Third Street, Hamburg, had the tip of the index finger on the left hand partly cut off by being caught in the cog wheel of his mother’s wash machine while she was doing the weekly wash. Dr. George F. Potteiger dressed the injury and there are hopes of restoring the finger to its original condition.