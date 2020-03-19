25 Years Ago
March 22, 1995
At the recent Hamburg Borough council meeting, Lynda Albright, borough manager, stated Hamburg Borough needs to examine the cost effectiveness of three options—renovating the municipal building, renovating the former borough hall at 31 North Fourth Street, or building a new borough hall at another location.
Megan Phillips, 7, the daughter of Jim and Brenda Phillips, of Shartlesville, is the Li’l Miss Berks County Dairy Princess this year.
Amy Himmelberger, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, received the Hamburg Exchange Club’s Student of the Month Award recently.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1970
Raymond Degler, chairman of the Modern Living Show, reports all space sold for the 14th annual show, with 22 exhibitors and a special section reserved for the feature display of Civil War relics by Harry Steely.
Domer Leibensperger, president of the Greater Hamburg Business Association, introduced Robert Gust, new local police officer, as a special guest at Monday night’s dinner meeting.
Ernest Heckman, of Zion’s Lutheran congregation in Perry Twp., reports that the Italian marble trim has arrived and is being installed in the altar area in time for the Easter services.
The IGA Tiger Market in Leesport has been purchased by Earl and Mary Redner of Silver Spring’s, MD.
During the Region II State Chorus festival held in Line Mountain High School, Herdon, recently, Miss Eileen Flickinger, local high school contralto, State St., Hamburg, was selected to sing the alto solo of the “Magnificat.”
75 Years Ago
March 22, 1945
This week the Recreation Board of Hamburg addressed a letter to borough council, suggesting the property of the late Moses Brownmiller, north of Franklin Street, and west of the North Second Street extension, for future park development use. It extends west to the old canal and adjoins the bathhouse and swimming pool.
Mrs. John W. Kauffman, State Street, Hamburg, received word that her husband, PFC John W. Kauffman, had been wounded in action in France on Feb. 14. He was inducted into the Army on April 3, 1944, received his basic training at Camp Bowie, TX, and was sent overseas last October.
Amy Feick, of Shoemakersville, was recently notified that her son, Cpl. Norman W. Berger, is stationed in the Marianna Islands.
Mrs. Nelson J. Trexler, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, has received a bottle of perfume from Paris. It was sent by her son, Captain James Cashman, who is in France.
Hamburg Ace, Harvey Bachert, has sensationally put his name among the finest that Berks County can produce in basketball, by smashing five basketball records to spurt his team to the first Northern Division Championship in many years. The smooth 18 year old sharpshooter has strafed the backboard from all angles, swishing 125 counters through the net, 53 tallies from the foul line. This brought his scoring total for 12 games to 303 points, or an average of 26 tallies per game.
100 Years Ago
March 25, 1920
An important deal was made Monday afternoon when Frank P. Renno, wholesale retail tobacconist at Third and State Streets, Hamburg, purchased virtually the whole of Windsor Castle. The deal includes all the property of Benjamin Greenawalt—a farm of 80 acres with two new dwellings, large barn and other farm buildings, butcher shop, a blacksmith shop, ice dam and house, and the large three story brick building containing the hotel and store room and dwelling. The consideration is private.
The three new dwelling houses being erected at Fourth and Grand Streets by A.P. Wertley are nearing completion.
John Ebling, of Strausstown, is moving to town into the Heinly property at Third and Grand Streets, purchased by him last year. When finished moving, Mr. Ebling will establish a painting and paper hanging business at his home.
The Buster Brown Minstrels will appear at Armory Hall next Monday evening in a benefit performance for the Sanatorium Patient’s Fund.