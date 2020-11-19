25 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1995
JoAnn Rahauser, a registered nurse from Hamburg, works at Hamburg Center, recently received the Economic and General Welfare award from the Pennsylvania Nurses Association during that group’s annual convention held in Harrisburg.
Diane Reed, Shartlesville, will be in charge of sales for RAM Industries, Inc. Reed a Hamburg Area High School graduate, joined the firm in 1986.
Ground Beef—89 cents a lb.; Beef Cube Steak—$1.89 a lb.; Split Breasts —$1.49 a lb.; Boneless Ribeye Steaks—$5.49 a lb.; Cooked Ham—$2.99 a lb.; Pepsi—89 cents at Food Lion.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1970
Work on the new Kaercher Creek dam east of town has stopped for the winter. When the new earth filled dam and 35-acre Lake in Windsor Twp. is completed, the creek water will continue to flow through the old railroad culvert, which goes under the old railroad fill on the borough line and had a dirt road connecting St. John’s road with Pine Street.
Joseph R. Smith was re-elected president of the Hamburg Area School Board at the annual re-organization meeting on Monday evening. Charles L. Frederici was named vice president and the law firm of Rhoda, Stoudt & Bradley was renamed solicitor at an annual retainer fee of $1,800.
George Ritter, of Hamburg R1, a former Hamburg High Star, was among the men who received varsity letters in cross country at the Millersville State College All-Sports Banquet.
“House of Dark Shadows” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1945
Two former employees of “Rip” Trexler put in their appearance at the popular bus station and luncheonette at Fourth & State Streets, Hamburg, last month. Sgt. Harvey L. “Honkey” Fister, son of Wilson Fisher, returned home after being honorably discharged from the Army. Captain James Cashman, son of Mrs. Nelson Trexler, South Fourth Street is behind the counter occasionally at “Rip’s.” He returned to the States on July 10, 1945.
Francis Snyder, proprietor of the Washington Hotel sold the business to Peter Koopman, of Bethlehem. Mr. and Mrs. Snyder will move to Allentown in the near future.
“Wonder Man” starring Danny Kaye and Virginia Mayo will be featured at the Strand Nov. 17 & 19.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1920
The collection taken by the pupils of the Hamburg schools last Friday for the Berks County Tuberculosis Society amounted to $103.05—the largest amount ever turned in by Hamburg.
Frank Burkey, cabinetmaker at D.A. Burkey & Sons, is confined to his home with sickness.
Contractor A.J. Raubenhold is erecting porches at the homes of John Wink and B.A. Brobst, on South Third Street, Hamburg.
Milton Kauffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kauffman of North Third Street, Hamburg, has enlisted in the U.S. artillery service and is now located at Columbus barracks in Ohio.
Pink Salmon—17 cents a can; Asco Blend Coffee—29 cents a lb.; Lard—25 cents a lb.; 3 lbs. Apples—25 cents; 12-lb. bag Asco Flour—75 cents at American Stores Company.