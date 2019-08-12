25 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1994
Nate Green, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Green of Shoemakersville, and a sophomore at Hamburg Area High School, led Boy Scout Troop 120, Hamburg, in the construction of tables and benches and cleaning out debris in order to create a recreation area along an abandoned railway near Port Clinton, part of a right-of-way purchased by the Schuylkill River Greenway Assn. The work, which took 130 hours, is Green’s Eagle Scout project.
“Wolf” starring Jack Nicholson and Michelle Pfeifer will be featured at the Strand Aug. 12-15.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1969
Services for Richard Dennis Blake, 16, of Shartlesville, were held in the Burkey & Spacht Funeral Home, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, on Tuesday afternoon. Blake’s body was discovered on an island about a half mile south of the dam on Saturday morning. The island had been covered by the flooded river earlier in the week.
The Jr. Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps of Hamburg is sponsoring its third annual Pretzel City Spectacular on Saturday, at 8 p.m. at the Reading Municipal Stadium.
The Port Clinton Little League baseball team played its annual father and son game last Tuesday evening at the Port Clinton playground. It was a close game, but the boys came out on top, 4 to 3. Pitching for the men was Richard Cody, Mitchell “Red” Zajac and Tim Barr were on the mound for the Little Leaguers, who are coached by George Cherybon and Paul Correll. After the game, the players and their families enjoyed a “doggie” roast.
“The Boston Strangler” will be featured at the Strand Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1944
PFC Eugene C. Riegel, son of Mrs. Hiram Strausser, of Shoemakersville, has seen action in France. He was wounded recently, and was the recipient of the Purple Heart, according to a V-mail letter to The Item.
Sgt. Edward K. Schlear has arrived safely is Italy, according to word received by his wife on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Wendell L. Huntzinger, 18 North Fourth Street, Hamburg, received word that their son, PFC John C. Huntzinger, is in combat in France. He attended radio school in North Ireland and later was an instructor there.
Anna Adam, North Fourth Street, Dorothy Hager, Walnut Street, Mary Reppert, State Street, of Hamburg, Mary Wertz of Strausstown, was among 46 girls to enter training at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reading, on Tuesday.
“Yellow Rose of Texas” starring Roy Rogers will be featured at the Hamburg Strand on Aug. 4.
100 Years Ago
August 21, 1919
Due to the limited force of officers employed in recruiting service, Col. Kemper, of the Harrisburg recruiting office, has asked civilian assistants in the distribution of Victory Buttons. Dr. A.J. Ruff, chairman of the local demobilization committee, Y.M.C.A. Bureau of Service, will have charge of the distribution for Hamburg and vicinity. This button is for wear on civilian clothes.
Ernest Frederici, who drove one of the State Sanatorium trucks, went on duty last Friday as one of the three engineers at the institution running eight-hour shifts.
The handsome home of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson E. Schmick, on North Fourth Street, Hamburg, was the scene last Friday evening of a pretty home wedding, when their daughter and only child, Miss Ruth, was united in marriage to Mr. Edwin S. Clendenin, of Quaryville. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Dr. Wilson of Philadelphia. The romance started while the groom was a traveling salesman in the broom business for the bride’s father. Immediately after the ceremony the couple left in their Buick Coupe on a three month’s tour of the New England states, after which they will reside temporarily in Boston.