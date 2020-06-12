25 Years Ago
June 21, 1995
The Valedictorian for the 1995 graduating class of Hamburg Area High School is Amy Himmelberger and the Salutatorian is Pamela Seidel.
Marine Cpl. Allen Boyer, son of Diane and Allen Boyer Sr., of Hamburg, recently provided support for the dawn rescue mission of the American fighter pilot who was shot down over Bosnia-Herzegovina. The 1992 graduating class of Hamburg Area High School joined the Marine Corps in November 1992.
Kelly Driesbach was the Hamburg Rotary Club speaker at last week’s meeting. She will be the Rotary Club’s Exchange Student to Finland.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
Susan Henry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth R. Henry, of Kempton RD1, was named “Es Lieblichst Maedel” Sunday night at the Kempton Country Fair.
Charles H. Mogel, son of Howard Mogel, Shoemakersville, has been awarded the Presidential Physical Fitness award at Milton Hershey School where he is in Fifth grade.
Navy Seaman Douglas E. Yoder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl C. Yoder, of Hamburg R1, has reported to the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Saratoga, now en route to the Mediterranean.
“Midnight Cowboy” starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman will be featured at the Hamburg Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
June 21, 1945
T/Sgt. Elmer Rubright and Sgt. Sterling Rubright, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rubright of Shoemakersville, R1, received their discharges from the Army during the past week.
S/Sgt. Augustus W. Yelles has been appointed Mess Sergeant of the 312th Bombardment Group, an A-20 bomber unit of the Fifth Air Force at a forward base in the Philippines. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland A. Yelles, Pine Street, Hamburg.
Charles Miller, of the Merchant Marines, visited the family of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Miller, South Fourth Street.
100 Years Ago
June 24, 1920
On the Baver lot at State and Second Streets, Mac’s Greater Shows is running a great carnival this week. The carnival is one of the largest that ever appeared here.
Thomas L. Smith, one of the partners in the firm of Confer, Smith & Co., iron founders, has sold his interest in the company, to Mrs. Hattie Confer, widow of his former partner, and her brother Frederick Coleman, who has been associated with the company since the death of Nathan Confer, Jr. Mr. Smith will retain the general management of the plant for an indefinite period.
William J. Bausher of North Second Street, Hamburg, purchased the double building lots at 168 and 170 North Third Street, west side, for $450.00 from E.R. Schollenberger.