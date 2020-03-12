25 Years Ago
March 15, 1995
Marine Lance Cpl. Jason Sholl, son of Sandra Kehl of Hamburg, recently reported for duty with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma AZ. The 1992 graduate of Hamburg Area High School joined the Marine Corps in June 1992.
Lisa Deibler, daughter of Bill and Linda Deibler, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Notre Dame for outstanding scholarship during the fall semester. Deibler a 1992 Graduate of Hamburg Area High School is a junior majoring in psychology.
Scott Gatto, a senior at Hamburg Area High School this year, has been accepted at the U.S. Air Force Academy starting this coming June. He is the son of Daniel and Kathleen Gatto, Hamburg, RD1.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1970
The Union Fire Company No.1 added Norman S. Greenawald, of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, to the list of 50 year life members. He was a member since March 12, 1920. Mr. Greenawald and the late Albert Seltzer founded a brass and aluminum foundry in 1929 on Primrose St., Hamburg, later known as Beil’s Aluminum Foundry.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Milton H. Linton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert M. Linton, of Rt 1, Leesport, is now serving aboard the destroyer USS Corry with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean.
Army Spec. 4 Dean A. Burkey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis P. Burkey, Jr., of Shoemakersville RD1, was promoted to his present rank while serving with the 581st Medical Ambulance Company at Landstuhl, Germany.
James Bond 007, Ian Fleming’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
March 15, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond D. Rothermel, State Street, Hamburg, received a surprise postal Saturday, from their son, S/Sgt. Thomas R. Rothermel, who is a prisoner of war in Germany. Rothermel was reported missing in action Dec. 21, as a member of the 106th Infantry. William Dalious, of North Fourth Street, and Pvt. Edgar L. Dietrich of Centerport, were reported missing about the same time. Mr. and Mrs. Adam R. Rollman, North Third St., Hamburg, received a letter from their son, Lt. Earl Rollman, who is stationed in France, informing them that a recording made by him, would be broadcast over radio station WCAU, Philadelphia, at 4:45 p.m., this afternoon. Lt. Rollman is with the Ninth Air Force.
Bread—99cents a large loaf; Coffee—24 cents a lb.; fresh bunch of Broccoli—25 cents; 3 lbs. of Apples—25 cents; a dozen Oranges—43 cents; Leg of Lamb—39 cents a lb.; Ground Hamburger—28 cents a lb.; Sirloin Steak—34 cents a lb.; Chuck Roast—26 cents a lb. at American Stores Company.
“To Have and Have Not” starring Humphrey Bogart, and Lauren Bacall will be featured at the Strand on March 17.
100 Years Ago
March 18, 1920
Dr. Theodore Hazlett, medical inspector of the Mont Alto Sanatorium accompanied a consignment of 25 male hospital patients who were transferred yesterday to the local sanatorium. Last week’s consignment consisted of 25 women who are patients of Dr. W.B. Jamieson, who will remain here as resident physician.
Another shipment of turkeys from Milford, VA, was received by the merchant of Berne, and distributed among the farmers for breeding purposes.
Artist Bodenhorn on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, recently lettered several of A.P. Wertley’s large auto trucks.
F.O. Heinly, local electrician, secured the contract to install an electric light system in Freiden’s Church at Shartlesville.