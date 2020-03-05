25 Years Ago
March 8, 1995
Rebekkah Brown, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, recently received the Hamburg Exchange Club’s Student of the Month award from Dr. Leo Lenick, high school principal.
Brandon Graeff, Leesport RD1, a senior at LaSalle University, Philadelphia, has served an internship in the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sirloin Tips--$1.59 a lb.; Pork Loins--$2.59 a lb.; Flounder Filets--$4.99 a lb.; Grapes--$1.19 a lb.; Asparagus--$1.99 a lb. at Food Lion.
“Little Women” starring Winona Rider and Susan Sarandon will be featured at the Strand March 10-March 13.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
At the March meeting of the Hamburg Jaycees, it was reported that a new flagpole will be erected at the Hamburg Veterans Memorial at Second and State Sts., to replace the one broken by last year’s Christmas tree.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Barry C. Moyer, husband of Mrs. Sara M. Moyer, of Main St., Shoemakersville, is serving with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Four (HC-4) at Naval Air Station, Lakehurst, NJ.
Chuck Roast—79 cents a lb.; Shoulder Roast—69 cents a lb.; Chuck Steak—89 cents a lb.; Turkey Drumsticks—29 cents a lb.; 6 Grapefruit—59 cents; Celery—19 cents a stalk; Coffee — $1.29 for 8-oz. jar at Acme Markets.
Special Friday Night Only: Lobster Tail Platter--$2 at Indian Fort Inn.
75 Years Ago
March 8, 1945
S/Sgt. Donald L. Martin, serving with General George S. Patton’s Third Army, somewhere in Germany, notified his mother, Mrs. George E. Fink, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, that his company recently received a service plaque for outstanding and meritorious service. His company is the first quartermaster truck company in the Third Army to receive this award.
The Hamburg High Hawks downed Orwigsburg 42-20 in their last home basketball game Friday evening. Bachert and Heckman had 11 points each. The Junior Varsity won 48-17; Auchenbach scoring 20 points.
Mr. and Mrs. George Wittman, of Port Clinton, received word that their son, Amandus Wittman, was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant. He has also received several commendations from commanding officers of units with which he fought while in the Philippines.
“Meet Me In St. Louis” starring Judy Garland will be featured at the Strand on March 10 and 12.
Burkey and Spacht—Mattresses—from $9.75 and up.
100 Years Ago
March 11, 1920
Dr. Henry A. Gorman arrived here last Thursday and reported for duty at the State Sanatorium as deputy medical director. A handsome Schiller upright piano was recently presented by William H. Luden, Reading’s big candy manufacturer, for the nurse’s sitting room at the Sanatorium. It is being used for all entertainment purposes and highly appreciated.
Mrs. Clara Smith, milliner on State St., Hamburg, will have her opening of spring millinery next Saturday. A complete new stock will be on display.
The Hahn Motor Truck Company has delivered a large new 15,000-lb. truck to the W.E. Schmick Fruit Farms at Leesport.