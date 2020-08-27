25 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1995
Chalk Artist Rodney Tryon posed with his street painting of Mona Lisa holding a slice of watermelon completed during the recent Watermelon Festival held in Shartlesville, where Tryon used to live before moving to CA. The son of John and Lucille Tryon, Rod looks forward to the day when he can make a living by doing street painting.
At Twin Valley, Hamburg got two goals apiece from Corinne Berger and Heather Hoshauer in outlasting the defending division Champion Raiders.
Weekend Specials: Broiled Haddock with lemon and butter--$6.50; Chicken Cordon-Bleu with cheese sauce--$6.50; Shrimp and d Scallop Marinara over Pasta--$8.25.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1970
After a week of grading and rolling, black topping operations were started on Monday around the large building being built for Mid-Atlantic Canners, Inc. on the former Werley farm tract.
Life membership cards were issued to Raymond R. Heinly, of State Street, Hamburg, and George E. Isett, of Ridgelawn, Hamburg, for 50 years continuous enrollment in Union Fire Company No. 1 of Hamburg.
Gene A. Lesher, who just returned from duty in Vietnam, was feted at a Welcome Home party at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lesher, of Lenhartsville.
“The Hawaiians” starring Charlton Heston will be featured at Strand, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1945
S/Sgt. Mike Evangelista, of West Hamburg plays shortstop on the Championship baseball team of the Fifth Army’s 88th “Blue Devil” Division in Italy. Evangelista played with a Hamburg ball team club in 1940-41.
Dr. A.A. Cope is recovering from the effects of Rocky Mountain fever, contracted from the bite of a tick, while fishing in Delaware several weeks ago.
Mrs. Catherine Rau and Associates have purchased the George Stahlnecker property on North Third Street, Hamburg.
Pvt. Lewis E. Wagner is spending a 30-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Wagner, Ridge Lawn, after being overseas a year. He was stationed in Germany, France and England.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1920
William J. Stitzel, contractor, started operations Monday, on the erection of a new garage and auto repair shop for John S. Meharg, on the rear of the property of his parents at Fourth and State, Hamburg. Mr. Meharg is a practical machinist.
At the public sale of the homestead of the late Joseph N. Shomo last Saturday, the property at 28 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, was purchased by E.R. Schollenberger for Attorney John A. Keppelman of Reading, at the bid of $10,200.
C.K. Yoder traded his Chevrolet Touring car on a new Chevrolet Roadster with John Berger of Shartlesville, the agent.
The season’s opening dance will be held in fire hall at Leesport, on Sept. 11. The Melody-Land jazz orchestra of Reading will provide the entertainment.