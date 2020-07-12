25 Years Ago
July 19, 1995
An official at the Exide Corp., Hamburg, announced Monday that around 50 employees, about half of its workers, have been laid off-maybe permanently. According to Richard Kimball the Hamburg operation has been downsized and the Muhlenberg Twp. plant is expanding.
Hamburg Rotarian Wilmer Moyer, received the Rotarian of the Year award from M. Domer Leibensperger, past recipient, during the Rotary’s President’s Night. Moyer has been a member of Hamburg Rotary since 1950.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1970
Charles H. Ebling Sr., of North Hamburg, is the new owner and operator of Public Taxi service. He received authority from the Public Utility Commission to transport individuals in the borough of Hamburg and within five miles of the borough. Mr. Ebling, who adopted the title “Charlie Taxi” for his business, has become widely known for his service in the field of public transportation. He has held a contract with the school board to convey pupils from North Hamburg (Waterloo) to and from the local schools for the last twenty years.
Sp.5 Patrick Gavaghan and his wife, the former Pearl Ann Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L Smith, of 307 Nichols Street, Leesport, are presently residing in Anchorage, Alaska. Gavaghan, formerly of Reiffton, is serving in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Richardson.
75 Years Ago
July 12, 1945
Harry M. Fisher, chief petty officer, is spending a 14 day leave at his home on North Second Street, Hamburg. It is his first visit since March 1944. In these 16 month’s he has participated in two invasions of the European continent. Fisher was serving aboard “The Nuthatch,” a 220-foot fleet mine sweeper, which had a complement of 105 men and 15 officers. It acted as a convoy escort during its trip to England last month. For D-Day last June 6 it was assigned the duty of sweeping mines from the sea for the battleships for Normandy.
Price Batter Corp. and employees will receive the Army-Navy “E” pennant and awards at special ceremonies scheduled at the plant on Grand Street, Hamburg, tomorrow afternoon. The program will be broadcast over station WEEU, from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
“God Is My Co-Pilot” starring Dennis Morgan, Dane Clark and Raymond Massey, will be featured at the Strand July 14. Special: To the Shores of Iwo Jima-News.
100 Years Ago
July 15, 1920
Adam J. Althouse, superintendent of the Gas and Electric Company, purchased at public sale last Saturday, the two-story brick dwelling at No.18 North Fourth Street, Hamburg, property of the estate of the late Joseph N. Shomo. The price is $6,250.
Miss Carrie Moyer, a public school teacher of Atlantic City, is the guest of her father at the Central Hotel during the summer vacation.
The Acme Paper Box Company, Shoemakersville, W.C. Bagenstose, proprietor, is erecting a large addition to the factory building to be used for a heating plant and store house.
The Sylva Knitting Company on South Third Street, Hamburg, is making alterations in its finishing and cutting departments which they expect to have completed by the end of this week.