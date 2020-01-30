25 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1995
Pennsylvania Steel Foundry and Machine Co. has paid $212,692 of the $330, 311 in back taxes owed for the former Hahn Motors Co. property on Third Street in Hamburg. Penn Steel, which purchased the building last fall, has paid $180, 581 of $232,700 owed to the Hamburg Area School District; $20, 517 of the $50,787 due to the County; and $18, 594.00 of the $46,824 due to the Borough.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Roy S. Bausher, of Edenburg, have announced the engagement of their daughter Eleanor, to Philip Dalious. The bride to be is currently attending Kutztown State College where she is majoring in Elementary Education. Mr. Dalious is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Dalious, Jr., of North Fourth Street, Hamburg. He is presently attending the Berks campus of PA State University, majoring in Accounting.
Edward Maderia, Island Street, Hamburg, has been named chairman of the 1970 sustaining membership drive for the Appalachian District, Boy Scouts of America, by the executives of the Daniel Boone council.
Gordon M. Konemann, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph C. Konemann, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, was promoted to Army Specialist Four on December 23 in Vietnam, while serving with the 39th Signal Battalion Spec. 4 Konemann is a lineman with Co. D of the battalion.
Special Venison Roast—Feb. 6th—At West Hamburg Hotel, serving from 5 to 11 p.m.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1945
Dr. A.R. Judd, chief surgeon for the Commonwealth of PA’s Tuberculosis Sanatorium, addressed the noon meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club, last Thursday on “The Part Surgery Plays in the Rehabilitation of Tuberculosis Victims.”
Mrs. Salome Stoudt, of Shartlesville, received another card on Monday from her son, Pvt. Daniel N. Stoudt, dated July 10, 1944, who is a prisoner of war of the Japanese in the Philippines.
Pvt. Albright Fidler has notified his wife and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fidler, South Third Street, Hamburg, that he arrived safely in France.
Mrs. Samuel Bolton Jr., North Third Street, Hamburg, received a telegram from the War Department on Sunday, informing her that her husband, Pvt. Samuel Bolton, had been wounded in action in Belgium on Jan. 13. This is the second time he has been wounded, since going overseas in Sept. 1944. Private Bolton was inducted into the Army in June 1942, and received his basic training at Camp Benning GA.
“Frenchman’s Creek” starring Joan Fontaine and Basil Rathbone will be featured at the Strand on Feb. 3.
100 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1920
The Metropolitan Edison Company intends to erect a 5,000 kilowatt transformer station at the Hamburg Gas and Electric plant for the interchange of current between the Reading and Pottsville companies, and also a 1500 kilowatt transformation to supply the Hamburg Gas and Electric Company.
John L. Mitchell, business manager of the Windsor Broom Works, purchased the brick residence on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, adjoining town hall, from John H. Miller of Wilkes-Barre, for $3,800.00.
Irwin D. Moyer, who conducted for some years a successful blacksmithing business on Washington Street, has sold his entire equipment to John Groh of Reading, who will convert the place into a machine shop. Mr. Groh formerly resided in Hamburg. On Saturday, Mr. Moyer will move to Philadelphia, where he has a position offered by Joseph Durham, builder of automobile bodies.
A.J. Haag’s Washington House, Shartlesville, the famous modern hostelry of northern Berks, was visited by many sleighing parties.