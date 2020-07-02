25 Years Ago
July 12, 1995
Windsor Knitting joins the list of local businesses that have closed in recent years. The firm operated in Hamburg since 1927.
Two Northern Berks students received their degrees from Indiana University of PA. Cory Reber, of Bernville earned a B.S. degree in Communications Media and Steve Printz, Bethel, received his M.A. degree in history.
“Johnny Mnemonic” starring Keanu Reeves will be featured at the Hamburg Strand July 14-17,
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Hossler, Northmont Ave., Hamburg, recently returned from a week’s trip to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. They visited St. Thomas and St. John and toured three islands.
Fireman Robert F. Mason Jr., husband of the former Miss Jacqueline K. Althouse, of Shoemakersville, has returned to San Diego, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Odgen, following an 8 month deployment in the Western Pacific.
Vincent Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon T. Wagner, of Bernville, R.D.2, and a Hamburg Area High School FFA member, won the dairy cattle judging title following competition with 250 other FFA members.
75 Years Ago
July 5, 1945
George W. Fichtorn, aged 54 years and 1 day, died suddenly at his home on South Forth Street, Hamburg, on Monday afternoon. Mr. Fichthorn was supervisor of music in the West Reading Schools. He taught in the Kutztown, Fleetwood and Birdsboro schools before taking his position in West Reading. Prof. Fichthorn was organist of First Reformed Church, Hamburg, for 16 years and for the past year still continued as its choir director. Surviving are his widow, Anna S. (Raubenhold) Fichtorn; two sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be held from the Liebensperger Funeral Home, Hamburg.
J.D. Naftzinger, genial Centerport Funeral Director and Furniture Dealer, retired this week from the business he started in 1900. His sons, Edwin C., William C. and L. Jacob, who have been assisting him for the past decade, will continue to operate the establishment according to the Naftzinger policy and tradition.
100 Years Ago
July 8, 1920
Contractor Wanner has already begun work on Schlear’s new theatre project.
After a ten-day vacation, the Hamburg Knitting Mills resumed operations last Monday, with many orders on the books. A foreign order just received is for 5000 dozen articles that will add to the steady operation for some time. The company has just received a carload of yarn that insures a supply of raw material.
William J. Stitzel, building contractor, who purchased from Robert S. Loose the 60-foot lot at the northwest corner of Fourth and Arch Streets, has started the foundations of four new houses, which will be erected as rapidly as possible. They will be brick two stories with mansard roof, each 15 feet front.
P.E. Naftzinger, Berne, is making daily heavy shipments of cherries.