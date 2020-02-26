25 Years Ago
March 1, 1995
During their regular meeting Monday night the Hamburg Area School Board approved advertising for the March 23 public hearing on the proposed $12.6 million middle school project. The District is purchasing 25 acres on the nearby Moll property to use for the middle school.
Daniel Goodyear, president and executive officer and owner of PA Steel Foundry and Machine Co., has announced that Citation Corp., Birmingham, AL will purchase the steel company.
“Street Fighter” starring Jean Claude Van Dame will be featured at the Strand March 3 to 6.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
A tract of timberland containing nearly 90 acres in Greenwich Twp., including a part of PA Blue Rocks area was sold last week for $55,000. To a Springfield, Delaware County, partnership known as “Blue Rocks.” The property is located two miles northwest of Lenhartsville and was sold by Clarence A. and Marion E. Lesher, Lenhartsville.
Lt. Col. Robert H. Beckley has been appointed base chaplain for Langley Air Force Base. A native of Hamburg, he attended Dickinson College and Drew Theological Seminary.
Army Spec. Four Charles C. Christman, 19, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward M. Seiders, live on Rt1, Lenhartsville, was assigned as a truck driver with the 20th Engineer Brigade in Viet Nam, Jan. 22.
“The Outdoorsman” will be featured at the Strand Friday through Tuesday.
75 Years Ago
March 1, 1945
For meritorious service in combat from March 3, 1944 to Jan. 31, 1945 in Italy, Captain Robert D. Bausher as a company commander of Headquarters Co., 88th Infantry Division, had a decisive influence upon the successful operations of Division headquarters and headquarters company during this period. This citation was signed by Major General Paul Kendall. Captain Bausher, the son of Mrs. Ethel M. Bausher, North Fourth St., Hamburg, was awarded the bronze star medal.
Kathryn J. Delcamp, of Berne, was among 40 women from Eastern PA and NJ who were sworn into the Army in the State Legislature at Harrisburg on Tuesday. They had enlisted in the WAC for training as medical technicians to care for wounded veterans.
S/Sgt. Harold F. Ziegler, who was reported missing in action in Italy on Jan. 31, is back at his base and in action again, according to a telegram received by his wife, the former Edith Kerchner, of Hamburg R3, on Sunday.
“Doughgirls” starring Ann Sheridan and Alexis Smith will be featured at the Strand on March 3.
100 Years Ago
March 4, 1920
Upon several occasions the school has been found lacking in material facilities, and notice has been served on the board by the State Educational Department that additional facilities must be provided or the schools will be degraded. The only remedy is the erection of a new, modern school building for the higher grades, including sufficient class rooms, laboratories, auditorium, gymnasium, and every latest conception of efficiency in education. A site has been selected, a part of the Miller field on Wayne Heights, South of State Street, a plot 260 feet front along church Ave., running north from the line of St. John’s Cemetery No. 2, and a depth of more than 700 feet. The present building is intended for use by the lower grades only.
Franklin B. Mogel, who has for several years, been the proprietor of the Mansion House on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, will have public sale of his entire hotel stock and fixtures Saturday afternoon, March 27, to retire from business. This sale virtually means the elimination of another hotel in Hamburg. It was purchased last year from the Reading Brewing Company by James L. Merkel, who will secure possession on April 1st and begin to convert the building into 6 or 7 apartments.