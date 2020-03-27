25 Years Ago
March 29, 1995
The mandatory Act 34 hearing on the Hamburg Area School District’s proposed construction of a new middle school to accommodate students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades brought out about 50 people Thursday evening, including school administration, staff and district residents. School officials said the new two-story, 13,000 sq.-foot building, which will cost a maximum of $12.6 million to build, is to be located on 25 acres of land adjacent to the existing high school and will ease overcrowding problems in the district.
“Bill Madison” starring Adam Sandler will be featured at the Hamburg Strand March 31 –April 3.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
Ervin Dale Steinly, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Ervin D. Steinly Sr., of Mohrsville RD1 recently received his diploma from Pennsylvania State University, for completion of the winter course program in Agricultural Farm Equipment service and sales. Ervin is a graduate from Hamburg Area High School class of 1968.
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Richard D. Diehl, of Rt 1 Hamburg, is serving aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Albany which has joined the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean.
John Wayne and Rock Hudson star in “The Undefeated” at the Hamburg Strand this weekend.
Lobster Tail Platter--$2.00 at Indian Fort Inn.
Special thru Friday: Breaded Veal Cutlet with Tomato Sauce and two veg., pie and coffee--$1.25 at Jo-Lyn Diner.
75 Years Ago
March 29, 1945
Martin L. Koch, S2/c, has written his mother, Mrs. Edgar L. Koch, 638 Catherine Street, Hamburg, that he participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima aboard the battleship Nevada, which fired the first shot of the bombardment.
Lt. Frances V. Zweizig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Zweizig, Franklin Street, Hamburg, was among 400 nurses recently commissioned at the Basic Training Center at Camp Swift, TX. Lt. Zweizig is a graduate of the Norwegian Hospital, Brooklyn, NY.
The Silver Star has been awarded posthumously to Pvt. Ralph R. Spatz, of Shartlesville, for gallantry in action while fighting with the Fifth Army in Italy. He was instantly killed by a shell fragment after leaving a protected area to go to the aid of soldiers who had been hit by concentrated German mortar fire.
100 Years Ago
April 1, 1920
An estate of $70,000. was left by Walter M. Raubenhold, well-known hardware dealer, who was buried last week.
George Merdinger, contractor on the section of State Highway between Hamburg and Shoemakersville, closed the highway yesterday to begin operations for its completion. Detouring is now necessary.
Forty-two members of the Hamburg Dinner Club-the boosting body of town went to the Blue Mountain Club House to enjoy a chicken and waffle dinner and later assembled in the main room for re-organization and discussion. Dr. Stites presided and Secretary Diener recorded the minutes. William D. Burkey was elected president; W.J. Loy, Vice President; A.J. Althouse, Sec.-treasurer.
Henry L. Seaman and family have taken possession of the house at Third and Walnut Streets recently vacated by Rev. L.R. Miller.
Dr. Langhorne W. Fink, dentist, who was a major of artillery in France, has opened a new dentistry at the home of Mrs. Sarah Miller, at 243 State Street, Hamburg, having installed all the latest sanitary devices.