25 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1995
The Hamburg Citizen’s Crime Watch organization will have their regular meeting Sept. 12 at the Hamburg Municipal Center. All Crime Watch members and the public are invited to attend.
Dr. Charles Miller, superintendent of Hamburg Area School district was the speaker at last week’s Hamburg Senior Citizen’s meeting. His program dealt with the middle school construction project and the achievements of students at the High School.
“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” will be featured at the Strand Sept. 1-4.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1970
Miss Patricia Dietrich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul David Dietrich, of Shoemakersville, is one of 66 students who is a member of the freshman Class of the Medical College of Pennsylvania, formerly the Woman’s Medical College.
SP/4 David R. Baver, of Port Clinton, reported to Fort Hood, Texas, after a one year tour of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement in ground operations against hostile forces, the Army Commendation and the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
Walt Disney’s “Boatnik will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Emhardt, Island Street, Hamburg, entertained a party of 34 relatives and friends at a dinner at Haag’s Hotel, Shartlesville, on Saturday evening, in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary.
Hahn Motors, PA Electric Steel Casting Company and Burkey Underwear Company received the bulk of the war contracts cancellation telegrams yesterday. Two hundred men employed on these government contracts were laid off by Hahn Motors. Burkey Underwear Company will be laying off some operators temporarily, until the supply of yarn for civilian goods increases.
T/5 Earl C. Faust, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Clayton Faust, of Walnut Street, Hamburg, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in connection with military operations against the enemy, from June 19, 1944 to May 8, 1945.
Mr. and Mrs. Irwin F. Burkey, North Fifth Street, Hamburg, received word last week that their son, I. Russell Burkey, who is stationed at Hickam Field, Pearl Harbor, was promoted to captain on Aug. 8. He is an aircraft maintenance officer at the depot.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1920
Ira J. Smith of near Windsor Castle recently sold his farm for $6,800 to Morris Heckman of Windsor, who will take possession April 1. Mr. Smith, who has been in ill health during the past year, will make his future home in Fleetwood.
Mrs. Susan Smith sold her 100-acre farm in Greenwich Twp. at public sale to Robert Kline of Greenwich Twp. for $8,600.
Robert Gehringer, who has been connected with the Sanatorium for a number of years, is now the private chauffeur for W.E. Schmick, of the Hamburg Broom Works.
The Berger Cider Mill and Applebutter Cookery, Shartlesville, is operating on Tuesdays and Fridays.