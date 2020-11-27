25 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1995
Seven-year-old twins Brandi and Brooke Kreitz were among the many youngsters who came out on Hamburg’s Christmas Parade day to visit and talk to St. Nick.
Julie Karpenko, daughter of Larry and Donna Karpenko of Hamburg will perform with the Westminster Choir in a holiday concert at Carnegie Hall next Tuesday.
Jennifer L. Sunday and Clark W. Zimmerman Jr. were married Sept. 30 during a ceremony held in Salem Evangelical Congregational Church, Lenhartsville. The Rev. Harold Easter officiated.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1970
The Reading Eagle announced the coaches All-Inter-County League team Sunday and John Kesseg, a Hawk defensive tackle, was chosen on the 26-man squad
Hahn Motors, Inc., local custom fire apparatus manufacturer, agreed last weekend to purchase the business property at 314 State Street, Hamburg, from J.L. Wagner & Sons. Transfer is to take place before Feb. 15.
The Edenburg Recreation Park Association recently purchased land adjoining the present play ground to the West, bordering Mabel and Francis roads. The area has already been cleared and seeded for grass next summer.
“How the West Was Won” starring John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Gregory Peck, James Stewart and Debbie Reynolds will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1945
T/Sgt. Jack W. Weirich, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, has received his orders to return to the States after serving 27 months in the Mediterranean Theatre. He was stationed at Naples Italy. He has served at Army Air Force General Depot No. 3 for the 12th and 15th Air Forces.
Sgt. William Renno, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.P. Renno, North Third Street, Hamburg, is home after being honorably discharged at Hamburg, is home after being honorably discharged at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation.
T/4 Dorothy Johnson Lawson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Johnson, North Fifth Street, Hamburg, returned home last week after being honorably discharged from the WAC. She spent 27 months in London and Paris, doing secretarial work. She was recently married to Sgt. Wilfred Lawson, in Paris.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1920
Kershner’s Orchestral Band, is having semi-weekly rehearsals under the leadership of George Kershner and are ready to take engagements.
Ernest Frederici, who with State Policeman Walker, both stationed at the Sanatorium, spent a week hunting in Sullivan County, returned home with well filled gags.
The Keystone Social Club has been successful in closing an engagement with the original and only Bellevediere Sextette, reputed to be the best dancing orchestra in Altoona They will play at the special dance to be held by the club in Armory Hall next Wednesday evening.