25 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1995
Megan Edris, Tulpehocken area; Donielle Bailey, Hamburg area; Debbie Boltz, Schuylkill Valley area, are competing for Jr. Miss Title.
Harry and Erma Adam, Hamburg, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 21. The couple owns the Adams Paint Store in Edenburg.
“Casper” will be featured at the Hamburg Area Strand Sept. 15-18.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1970
Services for Miss Anna C. Balthaser, age 46 years, of North Fifth Street, Hamburg an English and World Cultures teacher in Hamburg Area High School for 23 years, were held in the Leibensperger Funeral Home, South Fourth Street, this Thursday.
Glenn C. Kroh, of Leesport, recently received a master’s degree in Botany at PA State University.
Dennis E. Fiant, of the Hamburg Area High School, attended a meeting of the executive committee of the PA School Counselor’s Association in Harrisburg, Friday evening and Saturday.
Friday Nite Only Special: Oyster Platter--$1.20; Lobster Tail Platter--$1.85, includes two veg. Serving from 5-11 at West Hamburg Hotel.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1945
Nathan H. Hafer was elected president of the newly organized Port Clinton Fire Company, at the organization meeting held last Friday evening.
With the first Airborne Army occupying Berlin—Sgt/ Earl A. Schappell, Rt3, Hamburg, Cpt. Gerald R. Machemer, North Third Street, Hamburg, and Cpl. Raymond C. Berger, North Fifth Street, Hamburg, were among those commended by President Harry S. Truman, during his stay at the Big Three Conference in Potsdam, recently. All three are members of the 131st Q.M. Truck Company.
PFC Ira E. Lesher, of Lenhartsville, is a member of the 45th “Thunderbird” Infantry Division which is coming home from Europe after a brilliant record as a spearhead unit in the drive to free Europe from Nazi rule. The “Thunderbird” fought through 511 of the most savage days of the European War, crushing German Defensive positions in four invasions, over more than 1000 miles of the most difficult combat country in the world.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1920
The Leesport Fire Company decided by unanimous vote to purchase the Hahn Firefighting apparatus consisting of a two-ton truck mounted with a rotary water pump and two chemical tanks.
More than 100 invited guests were present at the marriage last Saturday of Lewis G. Raubenhold, of town, and Miss Fannie Christ, of Windsor Twp., at the home of the bride’s parents Mr. and Mrs. John Christ. The affair was an elaborate one decorated in the colors of a rainbow. Rev. G.D. Druckenmiller officiated.
One of the largest crowds in the history of the town attended the season’s opening dance in Armory Hall last Friday evening, sponsored by the Keystone Social Club.
Mrs. J.A. Bausher has purchased 10 fine Holstein cows just shipped from the state of New York, and has placed them on her dairy farm in Tilden Twp.
The employees of the Standard Knitting Mills are now enjoying their annual vacation.