25 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1995
Tulpehocken graduate Andrea Helsman, a junior at Elizabethtown, was named to the MAC ALL Academic team in field hockey.
The Hamburg Rotary speakers last week were Cory and Diane Day who raise and train race horses for Penn National Race Track and Philadelphia Park. Rotarian Charles Hafer was in charge of the program.
Gretta Haag, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Haag, Hamburg, competed in Millersville University of Pennsylvania’s 1995 Charity Queen and Charity King Contest, which concluded on Homecoming Day.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1970
The Hamburg Rotary Club will hear a program this noon on the fast growing winter activity of skiing. Arlan Heckman, Program Committee Chairman, will have Hans Gartner from Reading as guest speaker.
A Bazaar of Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas articles will be held in Balthaser’s Basement every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Christmas. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Dutch Folk Culture Society of Lenhartsville.
Walt Disney’s “Son of Flubber” starring Fred MacMurry will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1945
Charles H. Epler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Epler, of West Hamburg, has been honorably discharged after serving 44 months in the Army. He spent 22 months overseas, having seen action in the North African-Tunisian-Sicilian Campaign. He received three battle stars.
George Riegel has reopened the Regal Pottery, State Street, Hamburg, after an extensive remodeling program.
Captain Robert D. Bausher, who returned from Italy, Saturday, is spending a 45-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Ethel M. Bausher, and his wife, the former Mary Heckman.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1920
Shoemakersville Fire Company No 1 opened a fair in their hall last Saturday evening for the purpose of raising a fund to pay for the new chemical engine, purchased recently.
Mrs. Emanuel Metz of Tilden, story and song writer, is now also a photoplay writer. She is known by her New York friend’s as “Bluebird, the opera singer.” She was raised and educated in New York and taught eight foreign languages.
Howard Stoudt, a veteran of the late war, and Miss Katie Kline were married. The groom is a son of Riley Stoudt, and the bride is a daughter of Charles Kline of Upper Tulpehocken Twp. The groom is an engineer on the State Highway at Shartlesville.
Dance-Private Instructions by Appointment. Allen R. Fichthorn, at Bank Annex Building.
The Shoemakersville Candy Company put their plant in full operation on Monday.
C.C. Weidman is painting the exterior of V.K. Fisher’s dwelling house, Berne.