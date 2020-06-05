25 Years Ago
June 7, 1995
A speaker from the Blue Marsh Game Commission gave the program at last week’s Hamburg Senior Citizen’s meeting. June Swanger and Beulah Stitzel celebrated birthdays.
Jami Lash, age 8, of Hamburg was named T.U. Beginner Princess at a regional baton competition at Millersville University on May 20. She also won a first place in Beginner Solo. She is a student of Sandy Droheck.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1970
Local motorcycle scramblers David Best and Jerry Seaman set the pace for the 125 c.c. amateur class at the Milton Scrambles this past Sunday. Best came up with the win, his first, as Seaman tailed him across the finish line in one of the closest races of the day.
Airman Dennis A. Dougherty, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur M. Dougherty, of RD1 Hamburg, has graduated at Sheppard AFB, TX, from the U.S. Air Force aircraft loadmaster course. Airman Dougherty is a 1969 graduate of Hamburg Area High School.
75 Years Ago
June 7, 1945
Mark Schwartz, music supervisor at Hamburg High School, was granted a leave of absence for military service. He was inducted on Monday and a substitute will be hired.
Peggy Hunt, a horse owned by Irvin S. Schlenker, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, won the blue ribbon in the walking horse class in the Memorial Day Horse Show, held by the Pine View Club, near Pottsville.
Mr. and Mrs. George Billman, of West Hamburg, recently received word from their son that he was promoted from corporal to sergeant. Sgt. Billman is located in the South Pacific.
100 Years Ago
June 10, 1920
After the voters of town selected the location of our new and modern high school building on State Street, Hamburg, at Wayne Heights, the school directors met Tuesday evening and formally selected the Miller property, from which 2 or 3 acres will be chosen from the northeast corner, including the level plot at the highest elevation. Hersh & Shollar, of Altoona, the firm of architects selected by the board, have been notified and will soon begin the development of plans for the new building. The directors have decided on brick and hollow tile as the basic material for construction.
The town was honored for several hours last Friday by the visit of a high dignitary from India, Dr. Sadhu Sungar Singh, an evangelist. He was accompanied by Rev. Frank Buchman, a Lutheran clergyman who is a relative of the family of James L. Merkel, whose guests they were from 4 to 8 p.m. Dr. Singh is making a tour of the United States, after traversing the county he will sail for Australia.
On Monday Mr. Kuhns, representing George W. Derry, proprietor of the Derry Silk Mills, one of the largest industrial establishments at Allentown, was in town and formally leased the new factory building of A.P. Wertley, on Grand Street near Fourth, which was formerly intended for the Curtis & Jones Shoe Company of Reading. Possession will be given on July 10, but the Derry people will immediately begin the shipment of machinery and preparations for early operations of the silk mill.