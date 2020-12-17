25 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1995
Local businesses constructed a planter and put in shrubs at the Greater Hamburg Business Association sign on Rt 61, South of Hamburg.
Jessica Sue Himmelberger, daughter of Dennis and Darlene Himmelberger of Port Clinton, has competed in the Miss Sunburst Beauty Pageant. Jessica won the title in her age group.
Broiled Sea Scallops Lorraine—$6.75; Pot Roast of Beef—$5.95; Broiled New York Strip Steak—$8.45 at King’s.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1970
James R. Yost, of Bernville RD1, has been selected to receive the Reading Jaycee’s Outstanding Young Farmer award for 1970.
Madeline Borelli of the State Street Elementary School is the Dean of the elementary teachers, now serving her 45th year of teaching. She is followed very closely by Marion S. Bryner, with 44 years of service.
Last week, Mrs. Arthur Miller treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hamburg Fire Company presented a check for $10,000 to the Field House Committee of Union Fire Company No. 1, from profits amassed by the women’s group in their canteen operations and other activities.
“How The West Was Won” starring John Wayne will be featured at the Strand Thursday-Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 6, 1945
Adam G. Hahn was re-elected president of the local school board, Tuesday evening. Thomas Sanger was named Vice President, Norman L. Kessler was sworn in as a new school director and T.G. Confer chosen as solicitor.
There was a joyous reunion in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Weirich, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, last week, as they welcomed home from the service three sons, Jack W., George R. and Robert J.
Members of Behler-Hein post of the American Legion Home Association, Inc., voted Monday evening to purchase the former Moose Hall, 21 South Fourth Street, from the Hamburg Savings & Trust Company.
Russell Bailey, S1/c and PFC. Arlan Reppert, both of Port Clinton, met recently in Manila, according to Mrs. Reppert, the latter’s wife.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1920
Wagner and Stitzel, Berne, of the Monarch Roller Mill, made heavy shipments of flour last week.
The fair held by the Strausstown Fire Company has closed, the balance of goods will be disposed of at auction. The total receipts of the fair exceeded $3,000.00 and the proceeds will be used to buy more hose and extend the hall.
English Walnuts—25 cents a lb. at Diener’s.