25 Years Ago
April 26, 1995
Amy Reimert, daughter of Stanley and Bonnie Reimert of Shoemakersville and Richard Herman, son of Carol Muller, Shartlesville, will graduate from high school in June and will attend basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio TX, Sept. 7 and Sept. 27, respectively.
“Dumb and Dumber" starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels will be featured at the Strand April 28 through May 1.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
Jack Anderson, of Lenhartsville RD, who just moved into this area from Swiftwater to head the new Civil Defense installation at the Hamburg State School and Hospital, was the speaker at last weeks’ Rotary session.
Arlan H. Heckman, financial secretary of Union Fire Company, No. 1, Hamburg, for the past 15 years, was given a life membership in the company, last Friday evening, during the annual Appreciation Dinner Sponsored by the firemen at the Regal Hotel.
Sp/4 Morris E. Weidenheimer, Jr., son of Mrs. Martha Weidenheimer and Morris Weidenheimer, Sr., of North Third Street, Hamburg and Millsboro, DE, has recently graduated from the Army Aviation Schools single-rotor turbine utility helicopter maintenance course. The helicopter mechanic will be assigned to a U.S. Army aviation unit.
75 Years Ago
April 26, 1945
T/Sgt. Elmer T. Rubright is home on furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rubright of Shoemakersville, R1. He has been overseas 42 months with the Construction Engineers, serving in the Pacific area. He returned from the Mariana’s and will report to North Carolina for reassignment.
PFC William J. Keim was awarded the Purple Heart and an Oak Leaf Cluster, for wounds he received in Germany last September. He was also awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge. Private Keim, was inducted into the Army on March 10, 1943 and was sent overseas last August. He received his basic training at Camp Walters, TX.
100 Years Ago
April 29, 1920
Next Saturday will witness the passing of the well-known department store — Confer’s Varieties — Hamburg’s largest mercantile establishment. Mr. Confer has been associated with the town’s business activities since 1870, when Confer and Fenstermacher were established in the large four-story building at Fourth and State Streets. The property has been purchased by Jacob L. Balthaser, proprietor of the Hamburg Supply House. The consideration is $30,000 which includes the large residence adjoining. Mr. Balthaser contemplates opening about September 1st with a full stock of general merchandise under the title of the Hamburg Supply Department House.
The two 2-story brick dwellings on South Third Street, Hamburg were sold last Saturday at public sale to Lewis Bechtel for $4,020. The Berks County Trust Company, were trustees in the matter. The property contains a large barn on the rear.
A deal was closed yesterday by which the Burks Underwear Company, now operating at Third and State Streets, Hamburg, purchased the two-story frame dwelling house on South Third Street from Mrs. Jacob Stitzel for $3,500. The property adjoins the Blacksmith Shop and Wheelwright Shops lately purchased by the firm from Henry S. Miller. Within a few years the firm contemplates erecting a large underwear factory there.