25 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1995
Hamburg Borough Council is in the preliminary stages of discussing the possibility of selling the current municipal building, 61 North Third Street, Hamburg, because of the projected high cost of bringing it up to ADA Standards. Also Council voted 5-2 to reinstate the borough’s agreement to grant Penn Steel forgiveness on a portion of delinquent taxes owed by the defunct Hahn Motors.
Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Jan. 6-9.
Chicken a la King over buttermilk biscuit and two veg.--$4.89 at King’s.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1970
Raymond Berger was elected to his eighth consecutive two-year team as president of Hamburg Borough Council at the re-organization meeting held in the Borough Hall, Hamburg, at 8 p.m. Monday evening.
Borough employees Miss Alma Shollenberger, Mrs. Paul Tobias and Daniel Fitterling were hosts to old and new borough officials in the Borough Hall auditorium on Monday evening, following the re-organization meeting of council.
Friday Night Special: Fried Oyster Platter--$1.25 at Perry Bar, just off Rt 61 North of Shoemakersville.
“Winning” starring Paul Newman and Joannne Woodward will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1945
Mrs. Norman J. Stoudt, of Berne, received information from her husband, PFC Norman J. Stoudt that he was shot in the shoulder while in action in France on Dec. 4.
Patsy Ferri, local Shoemaker, is making alterations to the apartment and storerooms in the Seidel building which he purchased recently. He plans to move his shop to 5 North Fourth Street, Hamburg.
Mrs. Harry R. Moore, State Street, Hamburg, received a letter today from her husband, Pvt. Harry R. Moore, that he is a prisoner of war in Neubrandenburg, Germany. He was reported missing in action in September. He states that he is well. She received a notice from the war Department at the same time.
“The Conspirators” starring Hedy La Marr and Sidney Greenstreet will be featured at the Strand Jan. 6.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1920
Harold M. Levan, who has been in charge of the office of the Hamburg Broom Works for over a year, has tendered his resignation, to take effect Feb. 1. The position will be filled by Harry E. Casper, who has been stenographer and assistant bookkeeper for a number of years.
A.P. Wertley, ice cream and artificial ice manufacturer, is harvesting a fine crop of nine-inch ice from his dams south of town. His tonnage of natural ice this year will be large.
John G. Speidel, proprietor of the new foundry now being erected on South Second Street, Hamburg, sent a new motor truck here this week for service in the new plant.
S.D. Bausher, now of Reading, and William Shappell of town, recently purchased the washery of the Blue Mountain Coal Company, formerly conducted by Charles D. Burkey and the late Nathan Confer, Jr. The plant is located in the big Blue Mountain dam north of town. Work will resume as soon as water is left in the levels of the canal.