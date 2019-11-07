25 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1994
Jennifer Macbeth, a senior biology major at Florida Southern College, Lakeland FL, will be listed in the 1993 edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”
Shelly Krick, Schuylkill Valley graduate is a Tri-Captain of this year’s East Stroudsburg University soccer team. Nick Evangelista took down a soccer player from Reading in an attempt to get to the ball. Hamburg’s Jr. High soccer team won the game 1-0.
Weekend Specials: Baked Short Rib of Beef--$6.25; Grilled Ham Steak--$6.25; and Chicken Cordon Bleu--$6.50 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant, Rt 61 South of Hamburg.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1969
Mrs. Lise Marie Lavigna, of Leesport, was a proud woman on Nov. 5. She became an American Citizen at a naturalization ceremony in the Berks County Court House. Mrs. Lavigna was born in Quebec, Canada and met her American husband while he was on vacation there, learning the French language. They were married in Canada and settled in Leesport where they have resided for the past five years.
PFC Ronald E. Frederick, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Frederick, of Hamburg, RD2, was assigned as an infantryman with the American Division in Vietnam.
Airman First Class, Marlin S. Dietrich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley O. Dietrich, of Hamburg, RD2, has been named Outstanding Airman in his Unit at Andrews AFB, MD.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1944
Windsor Twp. will honor its sons and daughters serving with the Armed Forces by dedicating a World War II Memorial and Honor Roll at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of Rt 22 and Rt 128, east of here.
Members of the Woman’s Society Club of Edenburg decided to donate $125 to the Windsor Twp. Honor Roll Committee at the meeting held at the Howard Ernst home, last Wednesday evening. Mrs. Philip Gruber was in charge.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Budden Sr., North Fourth Street, Hamburg, have recently received word that their son Pvt. Harry L. Budden, Jr., is with American Forces in Germany.
S/Sgt. Miles N. Reppert, of Shoemakersville, B-17 Flying Fortress Radio Operator in the 351st Bombardment Group, has been decorated with a third Oak Leaf Cluster to his Air Medal for “Meritorious Achievement” on combat missions over enemy Europe.
Nelson Rip Trexler paid an election bet, at 2:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, pushing his employee, Tommie Miller, in a Steel Company wheelbarrow from State Street to Franklin Street, on Fourth. His way was lit by torch bearers.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1919
After having played two tie games with strong teams on successive Sundays, the Hamburg football team broke deep into the games and raised their standard high by defeating the well-known Schuylkill County Coal Heavers from Summit Hill by a score of 12 to 6 last Sunday.
Jacob Wagner of South Third Street, Hamburg, near Pine Street, who was lately employed by the Gas and Electric Company, has taken a position as mechanic at the Central Garage.
Manager Charles Miller, of the National Theatre, will have a special attraction for next Monday evening, the 17th—“Jack Dempsey, the world’s greatest Champion boxer”. The film will show him in action when he won over Willard. Also, the regular feature picture will be George Walsh, in “I’ll Say So”.
Samuel B. Russell of Reading, foreman for the Berks Construction Company, who has the contract to erect twelve new homes on North Second Street, Hamburg, under direction of the Board of Trade Committee, is on the job since Monday.