25 Years Ago
April 26, 1995
Jeremy Billman and Brian Zimmerman, representing Berks Career and Technology Center, Leesport, captured first place in the national finals of the 1994 National Automotive Technology Competition, held annually at the New York International Automotive Show.
Schmeck’s Family Restaurant Mother’s Day Buffet — $10.95.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
Mayor Robert Dalious, of Hamburg, was first to receive a Buddy Poppy from Ginger Bowers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bowers, Washington Street, Hamburg, the VFW Post’s 1970 Poppy Queen.
Mr. and Mrs. Milton C. Starr, Franklin Street, Hamburg, will be quietly celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. They are lifelong residents of the Hamburg area and were married in Bethany Methodist Church by Rev. Bisbing on May 12, 1905. Mr. Starr is a retired employee of the former Pennsylvania Electric Steel Casting Co. of Hamburg. He was director of Burkey’s Hamburg Band for 45 years until May 1968 when it disbanded for lack of personnel.
Walt Disney’s Castaways” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Friday Night Special: Crab Cake Platter — $1.25 at Perry Bar, just off Rt 61 North of Shoemakersville.
75 Years Ago
May 7, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond D. Rothermel, State Street, Hamburg, received a message that their son, S/Sgt. Thomas R. Rothermel, returned safe to military control March 30. Rothermel had been a prisoner of war at M-Stamlager 1X-B, at Bad Orb, near Frankfort, Germany since Dec. 21, as a member of the 106th Infantry.
Burkey Underwear Company, Hamburg, and Royal Underwear Company, Leesport were among those in Berks County, who were awarded contracts for white knitted drawers for the Army by the Quartermaster Depot, Philadelphia.
Emerson L. Trump and Raymond A. Kline, former employees of the late Frank M. Raubenhold, filed a petition of their intention to conduct a business at 21-29 South Third Street, Hamburg, known as the Central Garage.
100 Years Ago
May 6, 1920
Major and Mrs. Evan C. Seaman and son from Fortress Monroe, VA, arrived in town yesterday. They are the guests of their parents Moses B. Seaman on Pine Street and Mr. and Mrs. William E. Prutzman on State Street, and will remain for one month on leave. On June 5th they will sail from New York City for their new station at Fort Amador in the Panama Canal Zone, where they will be located indefinitely. Major Seaman is a brother of Colonel Claude M. Seaman, who served with the heavy artillery in France and is now located at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Town council discussed the opening of South Fifth Street, and instructed Frank Tobias, town clerk, to have deeds prepared for the conveyance to council by the present owners of South Fifth Street from Windsor to Maple Streets, and Arch and Maple Streets, from Primrose Alley to Fifth Street. Council will survey the new thoroughfares to permit the laying of water and gas lines, the grading of the streets and placing of curbs and pavements. This action was taken upon request of Robert Wanner and others who desire to erect dwelling houses on Fifth Street.