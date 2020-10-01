25 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1995
1995 Hamburg Area High School Homecoming Queen, Megan Kozlouski was crowned during halftime ceremonies on Saturday, by last year’s Queen, Amy Dalious.
Outten of Hamburg had their groundbreaking this past week along Rt 61 South of Hamburg for their new car dealership.
Kristy Dietrich of Hamburg won Grand Champion for her steer named “Coconut” at the Oley Fair. Coconut is a 1214 lb. Simmental steer.
“Bushwacked” starring Daniel Stern will be featured at the Strand Oct. 13-16.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1970
Seniors Jennie Bortz and Kay Roth, both small in size but packing powerful sticks, tallied goals for Hamburg. Goalie Becky Mengel played a fine game by not allowing any Kutztown scores. Hawkettes won 2-0.
Carl N. Rentschler, a senior at PA State University, from Mohrsville, was one of two winners of the Elizabeth Shattuck Student memorial/scholarship.
Walt Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and Second Big Feature “The Love Bug” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Six Grape Fruit — 49 cents; 3 lb. bag Apples—39 cents; 10 lb. bag Potatoes—39 cents; Rib Roast—83 cents a lb.; 1 lb. pkg. Sliced Bacon—69 cents; 1 lb. T-Bone Steaks — $1.05 at Acme Markets.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1945
Charles W. Grim, CMM, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Grim, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, saw plenty of action in the Pacific as a member of the crew of the USS Bailey. He has been in the Navy since Nov. 1940 and aboard the Bailey since it was commissioned in New York on May 11, 1942. At present, Grim’s ship is taking supplies from Manila to Okinawa.
Mrs. Salome Stoudt, of Hamburg R1, received a telegram from Robert H. Dunlop, acting adjutant general, advising her that her son, Pvt. Daniel N. Stoudt, was released as a prisoner of war of the Japanese on Sept. 16, and is being returned to the United States. Stoudt has been in the Army since Jan. 1, 1941. He was taken prisoner in the Philippines on May 6, 1942.
Cpl. George Weirich is spending a 45-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Weirich, South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1920
William J. Bausher, waste paper and junk dealer, recently purchased the former brewing property on Primrose Alley and is making extensive improvements.
The large iron beams for the new theatre being erected by David Schlear arrived and were unloaded Monday and Tuesday. The delay in shipment has delayed the completion of the new photo-play house by a month.
Beef Roasts—24 cents a lb.; Beef Steaks—32 cents a lb.; Veal Chops—40 cents a lb.; Lamb Chops—30 cents a lb.; Fresh Sausage—30 cents a lb.; Smoked Sausage—20 cents a lb.; Scrapple—10 cents a lb.; Smoked Hams—42 cents a lb.; Pure Lard—20 cents a lb. at Penn Meat Market, Fourth and State Streets.