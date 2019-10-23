25 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1994
The Exchange Club of Hamburg announced that David Christman, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, is the group’s Student of the Month. The son of Martin and Sandra Christman of Hamburg, he is president of the Student Council at school, plays three sports, and is active in several other clubs. He plans to attend George Madison University and major in political science.
Weekend Specials: Beef Tenderloin Kabob over Rice--$7.25; Broiled Halibut Steak with lemon and butter--$6.95; and Roast Prime Rib of Beef Anju’s--$8.95 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
“It Could Happen To You” starring Nicholas Cage and Bridget Fonda will be featured at the Strand Oct. 28-31.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1969
Top prize winner among the marching groups in Saturday evening’s King Frost parade were ladies from the Hamburg Knitting Mills, wearing attractive bright pink outfits made of rayon taffeta trimmed with white imitation fur.
In observing United Nations Week, the Hamburg Rotary Club invited John Ofari, of Ghana, Africa to be guest speaker last week. Tom Henry was program chairman for the day, commemorating the 24th UN anniversary. Mr. Ofari is presently a student at Wilson High School.
Prize awards totaling $75.00 were distributed Saturday by Kenneth Fryer, chairman of the Halloween Window Art contest sponsored annually by the Greater Hamburg Business Association.
The Hamburg Business and Professional Women’s Club honored Mrs. Esther Muntz local public librarian for her community work at a recent dinner meeting in Indian Fort Inn. The club women surprised her by presenting her with the Club’s Golden Key, for outstanding community service.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1944
Pvt. Michael J. Evangelista Jr., of West Hamburg, is a rifleman and member of a regiment of hardened mountain fighters that are blazing the advance of the Fifth Army in Italy.
Miss Sarah Balthaser, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Balthaser, State Street, Hamburg, returned to Penn State today, to resume her studies.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mengel, of Hamburg R1, received word last week from their son, Cpl. Ammon C. Mengel, informing them that he has arrived safely on the Marianne Islands, in the South Pacific. Corporal Mengel was inducted into the Army on Nov. 9, 1942 and received his basic training at Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN.
Cadet-Midshipman John E. Doheny, 19, son of Mrs. Harry Fisher, North Second Street, Hamburg, has just been graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“Adventures of Mark Twain” starring Frederic March will be featured at the Strand Oct. 28.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1919
The stone walls of the South Third St. Bridge, Hamburg, demonstrated their weakness during the rain several days ago, and council decided that both must be re-built with concrete. Contractor Stitzel’s force is now tearing them down.
William Fritz, who has for some time been located at Leesport in the tire repair business, will open a tire repair shop in the basement of the 5 & 10 cent store at Fourth and State Streets, Hamburg on Nov. 1.
William C. Seaman, Samuel M. Smith and Oscar Adam, local milk dealers, announced that on Nov. 1st, the price of milk will be advanced to 12 cents per quart, until further notice.
Charles R. Miller, of the National Theatre, started to run Monday evening shows, this week, to the pleasure of many residents.