25 Years Ago
June 14, 1995
Jeanette Heckman was sworn in last Monday night as the newest member of Hamburg Borough Council.
Rebecca Brown, a senior at Hamburg Area High School, received the Student of the Year Award from the Exchange Club of Hamburg.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Schrack, RD1, Hamburg, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a party for family members. They were married May 18, 1935 in Elton MD.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
Selected to represent her school in Preliminary Judging for the 1971 Berks County Junior Miss Pageant was Penny Rickenbach, of Hamburg Area High School. Joann Orlando was selected from Schuylkill Valley High School and Carol Kissling was selected from Tulpehocken High School.
Harry E. Steeley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry C. Steely, North Fifth Street, Hamburg, received a B.A. degree in History from McPherson College, Kansas, on May 24.
Sgt. Steven C. Burkey returned home from Vietnam Saturday to spend a 32-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Burkey and family of Franklin Ave. Hamburg, Sgt. Burkey is a member of the U.S. Mortuary Unit at Tan Son Nhut Air Base.
Army Spec. Four Morris E. Weidenheimer Jr., 21, son of Mrs. Martha Weidenheimer, North Third Street, Hamburg and Morris E. Weidenheimer, Millsboro, DE, was assigned as a crew chief with the 13th Aviation Battalion in Vietnam.
75 Years Ago
June 14, 1945
Roy K. Showers was promoted to seaman first class, according to information received by his mother, Mrs. Mabel Kauffman of Berne. He is now stationed in San Francisco, CA.
James Freese, Norman Williamson, Floyd Long and Adam Rollman were recently discharged from the Army on the point system and returned to Hamburg on Tuesday. They left Hamburg with Co. D, 103rd Q.M. Corps in January 1941.
Telegrams received in the community early Saturday evening announced the marriage of Miss Helen T. McBride, of Ingram, Pittsburgh, to Millard A. Stofflet, Item editor and publisher, Harrisburg, at 5 p.m. that afternoon.
100 Years Ago
June 17, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. Allison Berger, government clerks in Washington D.C. are on a few weeks’ vacation, with family in Shartlesville.
A.J. Haag, Shartlesville, is preparing to start a pants factory, shortly.
R.T. Ritter is painting the roof of the Berne Store building.
Auctioneer McKnight has been selling the remainder of the Confer Store stock at public auction evenings since last Saturday.
The new bungalow home being erected by Alfred Fink on Port Clinton Ave., near his present home, is under roof and rapidly nearing completion.
Rice—19 cents a lb.; Pink Alaska Salmon—19 /cents a can, Pat-a-Cake Flour—29 cents a pkg.; Asco Blend Coffee—40 cents a lb.; Tuna Fish—20 cents a can; Asco Peanut Butter Tumbler—13 cents; Table Salt—5 cents a pkg.; Asco Macaroni—10 cents a lb. at American Stores.