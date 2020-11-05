25 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1995
Daily Breakfast Specials: One Pancake, One Egg, Two Sausage Links, Two Strips of Bacon--$2.29. Sunday Dinner Specials: Broiled Shrimp Scampi--$6.50; Pot Roast of Beef--$5.95; Broiled Crab Cakes--$6.65 at King’s Super Markets.
Schmecks Family Restaurant Thanksgiving Day Buffet--$10.95. ALL YOU CAN EAT!
U.S. Navy Seaman Recruit Alexandra Stambough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Stambough, Strausstown, completed recruit training recently at Great Lakes, IL.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1970
Dietrich’s Men’s & Boy’s Wear; Topcoats from $40.00; Hats/Stetson and Mallory from $5.95; and Gloves from$1.95.
Friday Night Only: Lobster Tail Platter--$2.00; Steamed Clams—80 cents a dozen At Indian Fort Inn.
“Paint Your Wagon” starring Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
Ice Cream—39 cents a ½ gallon; Turkeys—35 cents a lb.; Chuck Roast—69 cents a lb.; Hams—47 cents a lb.; Tangerines—39 cents a dozen; Roasting Chickens—49 cents—49 cents a lb. at Acme Markets.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1945
Reconversion to civilian manufacture has been completed by Burkey Underwear Company, Inc., and all employees temporarily laid off have been returned to their jobs, according to William A. Burkey, a member of the firm. During the war, approximately 75 per cent of the underwear section of the mill was devoted to military work, Burkey said.
Mr. and Mrs. John A. Baver, Port Clinton Ave., Hamburg, have been notified that their son, David A. Baver, received the rating of master sergeant on October 1. Sergeant Baver witnessed the ceremony attending the releasing of General Patton’s Command of the Third United States Army to General Truscott at Bad Tolz, Germany, on October 7.
“G-I Joe” starring Burgess Meredith, and Robert Mitchum will be featured at the Strand November 6 & 7.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1920
A charter has been granted to S.D. Bausher & Son, Inc. who are now engaged in rebuilding the extensive bleachery that was destroyed several months ago, at Second & Walnut Streets, Hamburg. The bricklayers are making rapid progress on the walk of the new structure, which will be considerably larger than the former buildings.
William H. Grim of East State Street, Hamburg, who has recently taken a very prominent part in an effort to save our song birds, quail and pheasants, acknowledges with gratitude the gift from J. Jerome Miller of a copy of “Birds Of Pennsylvania,” published by the state more than 30 years ago, and which is now out of print and very rare.
The Shoemakersville candy company put their plant in full operation on Monday.
C.C. Weidman is painting the exterior of V.K. Fisher’s dwelling house, Berne.