25 Years Ago
April 5, 1995
Ray Ketner was the speaker at last week’s meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club. He is chairman of the Berks County Conservation District. Gerald Thren was program chairman for the day.
Navy airman Recruit Stephen Brown, son of Daryl Brown of Foct Lane, has participated in a multi-force exercise in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico with Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) the 1994 graduate of Hamburg Area High School joined the Navy in July.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
PFC Glenn Fidler was wounded in action in Vietnam on March 28, according to a telegram received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albright Fidler, of R2, Hamburg. He has been in Vietnam since January. The telegram mentioned “fragment in eye.” Glenn has been evacuated from Vietnam to Camp Drake, Japan.
Stanley L. Gaul, Hamburg, with a B.S. in microbiology, and Cynthia Bloom, Leesport RD1, with a B.A. in journalism were among more than 1000 graduates who received degrees at the commencement exercises held at PA State University in March.
Walt Disney’s Production “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
DON’T MISS HAMBURG’S 14TH ANNUAL MODERN LIVING SHOW—April 9 to 12.
75 Years Ago
April 5, 1945
A life sentence imposed in 1929 by Judge H. Robert Mays, on Daniel Donohue, for slaying of police chief, Wilson E. Lewars, in a Hamburg Silk Mill robbery, was commuted last week by Gov. Edward Marftin on the recommendation of the State Board of Pardons. He will now be eligible for parole.
Mrs. Sterling Rubright, Windsor St., Hamburg, received word that her husband, Sgt. Sterling W. Rubright, has been awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service in connection with military operations against the enemy. He was inducted into the Army in October 1942, received his basic training at Camp Atterberry, IN, and was sent overseas in April 1944.
100 Years Ago
April 8, 1920
Nathaniel F. Confer, aged 83 years, 4 months and 2 days, one of Hamburg’s best known Civil War Veterans, answered his last roll call at his home on Port Clinton Ave. last Friday, as the result of two strokes of apoplexy sustained a week before. Deceased was a son of the late John and Esther (nee Adams) Confer and was born in Richmond Twp. His wife, Angelina (nee Casper) preceded him in death two years ago.
James L. Merkel and Son, who last year purchased the Mansion House property on South Fourth St, began work Monday morning to convert the large building into six desirable apartments, Henry Wanner has the contract. The firm already has many applicants for Hamburg’s first apartment house.
Miss Carrie Heinly, a public school teacher in Camden, NJ, spent the Easter vacation with her mother Mrs. William H. Raubenhold, on State Street, Hamburg.
F.O. Heinly, electrician, is installing electric lights in the home of John Ebling on South Third Street, Hamburg, who moved to town from Strausstown.