25 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1994
The Woman’s Club of Hamburg voted to disband last spring and divided its leftover money among four community organizations—a total of $4,400.00 to be split equally among the Hamburg Ambulance, the Fire Company, the Public Library and the Jr. Woman’s Club of Hamburg.
Wade Rake took second place in fighting and first in Kata and Jeremy Trubilla took third in fighting and second in Kata in the junior division at the 29th annual northeast open Tournament of Champions held recently at the Hamburg Field House. Both boys are students at the Stephenson Karate Institute in Hamburg.
“The Little Rascals” will be featured at the Strand Oct. 21-24.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1969
Fire Control Technician Seaman Donald A. Karpinecz, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Karpinecz of Fourth Street, Hamburg, completed a 30 week radar course at the Navy Guided Missile School, Mare Island, Vallejo CA.
Navy Lt. Donald R. Levan, Medical Service Corps, is serving aboard the Navy Hospital ship U.S.S. Sanctuary off the coast of Vietnam. Lt. Levan is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Levan, Main Street, Shoemakersville.
The Hamburg Rotary Club met at Indian Fort Inn last Wednesday evening in a joint service club meeting with the Exchange Club and the Hamburg Jaycees. The Exchange Club was host club for the evening with Dr. Charles Baney as program chairman. Dr. Baney introduced Dr. Jasper Chan See, of Reading who spoke on “Mind Influencing Drugs”. This noon, the club will meet at the Regal Hotel.
Sally Star, Philadelphia TV personality will appear in this Year’s King Frost Parade.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1944
Mrs. Irvin Reppert, Jr., of Shartlesville, was removed to the Reading Hospital on Monday, suffering from polio infantile paralysis according to reports this noon, her condition is fairly good.
Charles S. Adams, county farm agent, reports that about 205 prisoners of war are now picking apples in a dozen orchards in Berks County.
PFC Harry Budden, who was stationed in France, notified his wife and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Budden St., North Fourth Street, Hamburg, that he is now somewhere in Germany. Private Budden, who was inducted into the Army in November 1942, has been overseas since May of this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Graeff, of Centerport, receiving word from their son, Pvt. Harold G. Graeff that he has landed safely on an island somewhere in the Pacific. Pvt. Graeff entered the service in December 1943 and received his basic training at Miami Beach, FL. He was employed at the Reading Fair grounds service and repair shop before entering the Army.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1919
Clyde Felker, instructor of dancing conducted a very successful Jack O’Lantern Masquerade in Armory Hall last evening as a fitting finish of a class of pupils. There was a large attendance and much amusement.
P.E. Naftzinger, Berne, received two carloads of coal this week, a total of 76 tons.
The Shoemakersville Fire Company will hold a dance in fire hall next Saturday evening, the 25th, when the Ideal Orchestra of Reading will furnish the music.
The 39-acre farm of Augustus Bubbenmoyer, Shoemakersville, was sold at public sale on Saturday to Thomas Smith for $6,130.00
Mrs. Frank Reigel, milliner, has received another consignment of children’s and ladies’ hats for fall and winter.