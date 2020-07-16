25 Years Ago
July 26, 1995
Construction of the new Hamburg Area Middle School is scheduled to start Thursday. Administrative officials hosted a short ground breaking ceremony on Monday evening behind the high school tennis courts.
Dr. Raymond Haslam, a member of Rotary was the speaker at the group’s meeting last week and showed a film on wellness.
Breakfast Specials served Saturday and Sunday, until noon: Choice of Ham or Scrapple, Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast and Jelly--$2.50; Chipped Beef with Home Fries or Hash Browns--$2.75 at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1970
In 1946, Harry L. Adam, of Edenburg, Hamburg RD2, was coaxed into being a tax collector temporarily until someone else was found to take over. This year, 24 years later, Mr. Adam retired from this position. In 1936 he started a hide dealership and took up apprenticeship in painting. Mr. Adam has been in the paint contracting business for 20 years and started his store in Edenburg in 1953.
Thousands lined the Main Street of Bernville for the parade marking the 50th anniversary celebration of the Community Fire Company of Bernville, A carnival was held at Umbenhauer’s Grove, following the two hour parade.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Seyfert Sr., of Port Clinton Ave., Hamburg, returned recently from a trip to New Orleans where they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
75 Years Ago
July 19, 1945
PFC Klaus G. Schiebler who sacrificed his life in defense of his country has been awarded the Purple Heart posthumously, according to word received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin R. Schiebler, Grand View Terrace, Hamburg, from Henry L. Stimson, Secretary of War. Scheibler, an Infantryman, was killed in action in Okinawa on May 18.
Pvt. Karl A. Shollenberger, 22, son of Mrs. Edith Shollenberger, South Third Street, Hamburg, was recently discharged at the Indiantown Gap Military Reservation. He was hospitalized 5 months by wounds suffered during the Normandy Invasion but later joined his unit. Karl was hit in the arm by a shell from a “booby trap”. He was awarded battle stars for engagements in Southern France, Normandy, Belgium and the Rhineland. Shollenberger entered the serviced on January 20, 1941, acquired 108 points, and served 39 months overseas with a Port Engineers unit. He has two brothers in the service, Ray, in the Army, and Harold, in the Navy. He was graduated from Leesport High School.
100 Years Ago
July 22, 1920
Walter Diener, the second son of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin A. Diener on South Third Street, Hamburg, has been notified by the State Educational Department that he is the winner of the State Scholarship for Berks County. This award is regarded a high honor. The scholarship is worth $100 a year for four years.
Benjamin M. Bhaer of Shoemakersville has sold his 50-acre farm in Perry Twp. east of the State Highway, at present tenanted by Jonathan Wessner, to Joseph Smith at a private figure.
Confer, Smith and Company, iron founders, have purchased a plot of ground to the north of their present buildings on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, upon which extensions will be erected at an early date.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Moyer, Horatio Moyer and William Wuchter of Egypt, visited the family of Clement Moyer of Shoemakersville, on Sunday.