25 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1994
During their regular monthly meeting Monday night the Hamburg Area School Board passed a resolution to offer between $240,000 and $300,000 to purchase 20 to 25 acres of the David and Marie Moll farm in Windsor Twp. in order to build a new middle school next to the junior senior high school facility.
The Hamburg Dollar General Store put up its sign at its new location at the old Acme building in South Hamburg. The store is now open for business.
“The Flintstones” starring John Goodman will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1969
Approximately 150 persons, adults, children and youths interested in astronomy, ascended the new road from the Hamburg impounding dam to the Pulpit Rock Astronomical Park, east of there on Sunday evening. At dusk, dedication ceremonies were held for the Arthur Fox Memorial Observatory, by the Ursa Major Astronomical Society, the junior amateur wing of the parent group. In it is a telescope with a 10 inch reflector and 47 inch focal length. The roof slides off the building when the instrument is in use.
Two school teachers were united in marriage with candle light rites at the Zion’s United Church of Christ, Maxatawny, Aug. 16. The Rev. H. Elwood Williams solemnized the ceremony for Barbara Marie Bennecof and Lowell A. Thomas.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1944
Richard Sawyer, S1/C, 19 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sawyer of Lenhartsville, was one of the crew of the Lucky Herndon” on D-Day. The “Lucky Herndon” was the destroyer that led the allied naval forces to the beaches of Normandy—emerging untouched despite 10 to 1 odds against her. The job of the destroyer was to eliminate five enemy strong points commanding the landing beaches. She was to lead the way for the others, following close in the wake of the mine sweepers.
Carl Borelli, State St. Shoemaker, received a telegram from the War Department, last Friday afternoon, informing him that his youngest son, PFC Frank Borelli, had been killed in action in France on July 30.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be featured at the Strand Aug. 29 and 30.
100 Years Ago
August 28, 1919
The Peerless Fruit Farm which was recently sold by W.E. Schmick to the American Fruit Growers, Inc. is producing a wonderful crop of fine fruit this year. Up to this week 15 carloads had already been freighted to Pittsburg, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Supt. Hershey estimates the year’s crop to total between 40 and 45 carloads –which are approximately 9000 bushels of peaches.
Percy F. Hess, proprietor of the Hamburg News Agency, gave all his newsboys a day’s outing at the Ontelaunee at Virginville last Monday. They had a good time and were feasted by their boss.
Raymond Strausser, an Item carrier and Milton Lesher, members of the Boy Scouts, are spending the week at Indiandale on the Boy Scout Farm.
Clarence Fister, of North Fourth Street, Hamburg won a knife as a masquerade prize at the Carnival Friday evening.