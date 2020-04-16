25 Years Ago
April 19, 1995
Construction Fasteners Inc. (CFI) announces its third major expansion in the past 12 months with the acquisition of the former Mayfair Industries building east of Hamburg. The plant will eventually employ 50 people.
This week’s children’s show at Middle-earth Playhouse, Lenhartsville, will be the Gypsy Princess. The Middle-earth shows feature costume storytelling, in which viewers can put on costumes and be part of the cast.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
Marvin Wengert Jr., State Street, Hamburg, has been admitted to the graduate School at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA. He will be majoring in Fishery Biology. Wengert was among the 460 students who received degrees at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO. He received a Bachelor of Science degree.
The Hamburg Juniors are actively involved in a countywide crusade to demand humane treatment for American prisoners of war (POW) in North Vietnam. The local effort is part of a letter campaign sponsored by the Junior Council, Berks County Federation of Women’s Clubs, whose objective is a mass mailing of letters and petitions to the Hanoi regime expressing concern for soldiers missing or captured in North Vietnam.
“The Sterile Cuckoo” staring Liza Minnelli will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
April 19, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Hager, North Third Street, Hamburg received a letter from their son, Lt. Kent Hager, in which he informed them that he recently spent a week in Paris, while there, he met Sgt. Andrew Muller, and spent an enjoyable week. He also states that he attended a service at Notre Dame on Easter Sunday.
Mrs. William A. Dalious Jr., North Fourth Street, Hamburg received a letter from her husband, PFC William A. Dalious, informing her that he is a prisoner of war in Germany.
Sgt. Robert L. Weidman, PFC. John K. Weidman, and T/Sgt. Walter H. Weidman, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick C. Weidman of Hamburg R1, find themselves together again in the Mariana Islands, in the Pacific. They also got together a year ago in Hawaii on Palm Sunday. Their mother is North Berks only six-star mother.
100 Years Ago
April 22, 1920
Floyd M. Merkel, farmer east of town, is planting about 400 additional peach trees on his property. On Tuesday, assisted by four men, 150 trees were planted in one-half day by the dynamite process. Two men made holes several feet deep; these were followed by Adam Shappell, who planted a half stick of dynamite in each, which were set off by two other men following.
W.E. Schmick, of the Hamburg Broom Works, recently purchased the Unger and other estates at Leesport, also has a large force of men transforming the entire properties into a large peach orchard. Up to yesterday more than 5000 trees had already been planted.
Wellington J. Confer, who recently purchased the Union Mill property at Fourth and Pine Streets, from the William D. Shomo estate, began on Monday to place the property in condition to operate. He has engaged Raymond Hartman as manager.
The plant of the Armada Knitting Mills at Island and Peach Streets, has been idle all week for lack of yarn, which is tied up somewhere by the embargoes and freight congestion.