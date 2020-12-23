25 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1995
Laurette Norman, Mohrsville, is the winner in the Greater Hamburg Business Association Christmas Stocking Giveaway, with 33 businesses participating in the giveaway promotion.
Mr. and Mrs. Abner Hafer of State Street, Hamburg, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner given to them by their family.
Candlelight Dinners Till 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve at Schmeck’s Family Restaurant.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1970
Approximately 100 children were given toys for Christmas last week as members of the Hamburg Loyal Order of Moose Lodge distributed things gathered in their annual “Toys for Tots” drive in the community. C.A. Tinklepaugh was chairman of the committee, assisted by Kenneth Snyder and Mrs. Arlan Wink.
Midshipman Mark F. Clapper, son of Retired Army Major and Mrs. Paul R. Clapper, Hamburg, will be using part of his Christmas leave this year to participate in the Naval Academy’s “Operation Information.” He is a graduate of Hamburg Area High School.
Charlie TAXI Service in Hamburg Area, operates seven days a week including All Holidays.
Diane Bennicoff, treasurer of Blue Mountain Academy Student Association, presented a check to Scot Readinger, Windsor Twp., to be used for a brace for Scot who was badly burned last April.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1945
Mrs. Paul Kauffman, State Street, Hamburg, received a telegram at 10:30 last evening, informing her that her husband, Sgt. Paul Kauffman, had arrived safely in New York, NY. This morning she received a phone call from him at Camp Wilmer, NJ. He informed her that he expected to be home before Christmas and that he was in good health. He left Calcutta, India on Nov. 15. Mrs. Kauffman had not heard from him since Sept. 7.
“The Dolly Sisters” starring Betty Grable and John Payne will be featured Dec. 25 at the Strand.
Harry L. Adam—Buyer of RAW FURS, Cattle Hides—Skins—Tallow, Edenburg.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1920
A.J. Raubenhold, general contractor, sprung a surprise on Mrs. Raubenhold when he presented her with a handsome Buick coupe for a Christmas gift.
Miss Mae Bright, a student at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy is spending her vacation with her parents in Hamburg, and will entertain a party of college mates and local friends on Friday evening.
Following his annual custom I. S. Schlenker, proprietor of the Washington House, gave an elaborate Christmas dinner to his guests, including his family from Kutztown and Fleetwood.
Stewing Veal per lb.—25 cents; Veal Chops per lb.—32 cents; Boiling Beef per lb.—12 cents; Smoked Hams per lb.—28 cents at Penn Meat Market, American House Building, Hamburg.