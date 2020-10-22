25 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1995
The King and his merry marchers made their entry into town through chilly, breezy conditions for the 32nd annual King Frost Parade sponsored by the Hamburg Jaycees.
The raptor watch at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary tallied its 20,000th bird on Sunday, Oct. 29. The day’s total of 660 brought the season count of migrating hawks to 20,431.
Azure Reaser was crowned 1995 Schuylkill Valley High School Homecoming Queen. Reaser, a senior, is a member of the Student Council, PYEA member and is on the soccer team.
“Mortal Kombat” will be featured at the Strand Nov. 3-6.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1970
Hamburg Jaycee Wives met last Wednesday at the home of Mrs. Donald Yocom. A donation of $200 was given to the Hamburg Jaycees toward the cost of repairing the community Christmas lights.
Junior Greg Muntz and senior Greg Weidman, two outstanding performers for Hamburg High’s soccer team this past season, were selected to the Berks County All-Star team which was announced last Tuesday.
Mary Philomena Kesseg, of Shoemakersville, became an American Citizen last Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony in the Berks County Court House.
U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Daniel L. McFarland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel C. McFarland, of Centerport, has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross at Da Nang AB, Vietnam, for extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. The lieutenant is assigned to a unit of the Pacific Air Forces, headquarters for air operations in Southeast Asia, the Far East and the Pacific area.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Zweizig, Franklin Street, Hamburg, received word on Friday from their daughter, Lt. Frances Zweizig, of the Army Nurse Corps, that she is stationed at the Fourth General Hospital, several miles outside of Manila.
Attorney Claude J. Simon, of Audobon, NJ, was the guest speaker at the meeting of the Hamburg Rotary Club, last Thursday noon. His subject was “Vocational Service”. The club will observe Ladies’ Night at Haag’s Hotel, Shartlesille, on Tuesday evening.
Major Carl E. Sweitzer, South Third Street, Hamburg, returned home last Friday, after receiving his discharge at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation. He will resume his practice of medicine at his offices, 14 South Third Street, Hamburg, on Monday.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1920
On Friday, the 29th, J. Ed. Miller, attorney for S.D. Bausher, J. Lee Bausher and A.C. Oberholtzer will make application to Gov. Sprout for a charter for an intended corporation to be known as S.D. Bausher & Son, Inc., who will re-erect the Bleachery and Dye Works recently destroyed, on a more extensive scale.
The large Koller barn on Primrose Alley, near State Street, Hamburg, has been converted into a garage by the present owner, Mrs. Kate Koller, capable of a capacity of six to eight cars. The place has easy access from State Street. Electric lights will be installed.
The D.G. Dery Company, who recently placed in operation the Silk Mill in the Wertley building on Grand Street, Hamburg, had their force of painters giving the plant a new coat.