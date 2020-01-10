25 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1995
At Borough Council meeting Penn Steel representatives discussed the environmental concerns which include possible leakage from underground fuel tanks, drums containing unknown substances, foundry sand, possible contamination. Penn Steel agreed to try to clean up the property and “act in good faith.” Concern was voiced about the vagueness of such language. It was hard for either side to come to any concrete agreement, but then agreed to accept the letter.
“The Lion King” will be featured at the Hamburg Strand Jan. 13-16.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1970
Tom Beahr was named the Outstanding Jaycee for 1969 at the annual awards banquet on Saturday evening.
Irwin “Butch” Greenawalt, Hamburg Fire Chief for the past 16 years and one of the oldest active firemen of Union Fire Company #1, was presented with the Jaycee plaque designating him as the Outstanding Citizen of 1969, by Jaycee Earl Adams at the eighth annual awards banquet Saturday evening.
Thomas F. Confer was re-elected to his 25th one-year term as president of the Hamburg Savings & Trust Company when the board of directors reorganized after the annual shareholder’s meeting in the bank building last Friday.
“Some Kind of a Nut” starring Dick Van Dyke and Angie Dickenson will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1945
Cpl. Michael L. Evangelista, son of Mrs. Tomasina Evangelista, who lives in West Hamburg, has been promoted to Sergeant. He is a squad leader with the 88th “Blue Devil” Division of the Fifth Army in Italy.
Pvt. Leroy A. Yoder has arrived in France, according to word received by his wife. He was inducted April 3 and received his basic training at Camp Barkely, Texas.
Sgt. Ralph Parfet, who was stationed in CA, received a medical discharge from the Army last week. He is now living in Philadelphia.
Sgt. Ralph V. Wink, who spent 45 months in the Central Pacific, is due to spend a furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Wink, Lenhartsville.
Oranges—49 cents a dozen; Grapefruit—3 for 25 cents; 2 Stalks Celery—17 cents; Lard—18 cents for 1 lb.; Bread—10 cents a loaf; Macaroni—10 cents for 1 lb. at the A & P.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1920
Frank M. Raubenhold, proprietor of the Central Garage left here Tuesday to spend the remainder of the week at the automobile show in Philadelphia.
Michael Rentschler, who has charge of the local Hersey milk station, began delivering this station’s supply to the new condensory at Bernville the past week.
Confer’s Varieties Going Out Of Business Sale starts Jan. 22. N.A. Confer will close out his $100,000 stock of choice merchandise.
The Dauberville Ice Company, is housing 12-inch ice, and about 70 men are employed.
Harry Lerch, wheel wright, will start business in West Leesport on March 1st, in Lenhart’s Blacksmith Shop.
Hamburg Silk Mills, Inc. Wants Girls and Boys. Clean and steady work, sanitary conditions, rapid advancement. Two Dollars per day for learners.