25 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1995
Rep. David Argall presented a legislative initiative grant in the amount of $4,000 to Tilden Township officials last Tuesday. “This grant will be used to upgrade the restroom facilities, install ramps and replace the roof on the refreshment stand at the Tilden Park and playground,” Argall said.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Kenneth Weber, son of Fern Fritz of 74 Stewarth Lane, is currently halfway through a six-month overseas deployment aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, which has included duty in the Adriatic Sea near Bosnia and in the Persion Gulf near Iraq. He joined the Navy in July 1984.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1970
Members of the 108th Machine Gun Battalion of W.W.I. held their 49th reunion at the VFW Home, Fourth and State Streets, Hamburg, on Sunday.
Members of the press, radio and TV were guests of the Metropolitan Edison Company last Saturday afternoon to learn about the nuclear generating station under construction on Three Mile Island in the Susquehanna River near Middletown.
1970 Gremlin only $1,879.00 at Schappell’s Sales and Service, Rt. 61, South of Hamburg.
Boneless Round Roast—97 cents a lb.; Sliced Bacon—69 cents a lb.; Chicken Legs—39 cents a lb.; Ground Steak—99cents a lb.; Peaches—29 cents for two lbs.; Cabbage—6 cents a lb. at Acme Markets.
“Ben-Hur” will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
July 26, 1945
Helen Leiby, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps, was honorably discharged from the service last week at Camp Dix, NJ. She arrived home last Tuesday after having been in the service 2 ½ years. She has served the last two years at Palm Spring’s CA, as a postal clerk. Before going into the service, she was employed at the American Hotel.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Dalious and daughter Sylvia, are spending four days in Atlantic City NJ.
Mrs. Annie Fidler, of Hamburg R3, received word from her husband, PFC Albright Fidler, that he is now a student at the University of Paris studying under the Army education program. He has been in the service since April 5, 1944, and was sent overseas in January of this year He served with the 42nd “Rainbow” Division in Germany. A graduate of Hamburg Area High School and Kutztown State Teacher’s College, he was employed in the office of the Blue Mountain Coal Company before going into the Army. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fidler, South Third Street, Hamburg.
100 Years Ago
July 29, 1920
Contractor Bright expects to have the concrete foundations of Schlear’s new theatre completed today, when work on the brick super-structure will be commenced.
A.L. Shomo, stationer, is having his portico at his business house removed and the front repaired and new cornices placed.
Monday morning Dr. John R. Wagner took Marian, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Mitchell, South Fourth Street, Hamburg, to the Reading Hospital, where tonsils were successfully removed. She was brought to her home on Tuesday.
Following their annual custom, the Berks Underwear Company closed their plant at Third and State Street, yesterday for two weeks, to give their employees a reasonable vacation.
Three Thousand Lemons, Special at 24 cents a dozen at Diener’s.