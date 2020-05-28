25 Years Ago
May 31, 1995
The four Lions Clubs in northern Berks joined forces to form a Leo Club in Hamburg Area High School. Leo is the high school version of the Lions Club.
Jennifer Davis, Leesport RD1, ran for Berks County Dairy Princess. The daughter of Ray and Francis Davis, she will spend the next year attending grange functions, farm tours, in-store promotions, fairs, school programs, etc., on behalf of the countywide dairy industry. A graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School, she is currently attending Penn State University majoring in dairy and animal science.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Richard Alan Loranger, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Loranger, Hamburg, is the Valedictorian at the eighth annual commencement program of Hamburg Area High School on Wed; the Salutatorian of the Class of 1970 is C. Thomas Work, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Work, Hamburg.
William G. Beckley Jr., of Hamburg, received a master of fine arts degree from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University, Philadelphia. He received his bachelor of fine arts degree from Kutztown State College.
Doris P Kaufman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry R. Kaufman, Rt 2, Hamburg, was among 116 students to graduate from Messiah College, Grantham, PA on May 23.
75 Years Ago
May 31, 1945
Mrs. Mahlon Bubbenmoyer, of Shoemakersville R1, received a Mother’s Day telegram last Thursday, via International Radio, from her son, PFC Charles Bubbenmoyer. A letter written May 2, stated that he brought children, sick and wounded through the American lines under the auspices of the German Red Cross and would take back food the next day to 600 more prisoners. He has been liberated since. He was reported a prisoner of war in France last August 20.
House-to house canvassing by civilian personnel during the past week, yielded $11,079.25 in extra War Bond sales in Hamburg. North Berks district in its seventh War Loan quota has sales of $237,303.00
Berks County has suffered 632 casualties in World War II, as of Memorial Day 1945.
100 Years Ago
June 3, 1920
The local observances of 1920 Memorial Day were conducted Saturday afternoon and included the customary memorial services and the unveiling of a large memorial tablet to the ex-service men of town.
The final transfer of the property and assets of Hamburg Savings Bank to the new corp., Hamburg Saving & Trust Co., which was chartered on May 24th under the laws of Pennsylvania, and final and unanimous action on which was taken by the stockholders at the meeting last Friday afternoon. Howard Bretz has leased the American House stables, which he has now opened for the accommodation of teams and automobile storage.
Beef Roasts—22 cents a lb.; Beef Steaks—30 cents a lb.; Port Shoulders—26 cents a lb.; Loin Chops—36 cents a lb.; Ring Bologna and Frankfurters—25 cents; Smoked Bacon—35 cents at Penn Meat Market, American House Building.