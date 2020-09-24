To the Times:
Thanks for responding to "Socialism is Us." I should have but felt the
writer already brain washed by Bernie and AOC. I read it and thought about
the check I just made to Ridley by 8/31/2020 to a least receive the 2%
discount for my school tax . That made me think that the 2% was a good
think but maybe Ridley should keep it to teach civics but that would
have been an assumption on my part and maybe not factual. I will check
with the Ridley School Distrct if they indeed teach about socialism as well as other types of systems.
I and all my sibling went to Catholic K thru 12 and private colleges. we know what socialism is and I will not speak for them but for me no thanks. The other possibility is "Socialism is Us" either failed miserable in their place of education or has been brainedwashed during or since by information on social media . I do not however understand why that person would not be curios enough to wonder why places like Cuba and Venezuela are places where you often can not even afford a car to drive to what is suppose to be an establishment like Acme or Wawa where often the shelves are empty or prices so high you can't afford it.
As for trash pick,Philadelphia trash pick up looks like a Gold Standard compared to Venezuela in most of the country.Trash pick up in Ridley is part of our real estate fee most of us pay in February, likewise sewer fee and we are most thankful to have toilets to flush.
They are places people leave for a better life elsewhere. Things may be
free to somebody but they did cost somebody. Facts are important.
Closing with another Latin phrase "Amur patriae "and I do.
Tom Brennan, Morton