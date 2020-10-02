To the Times:
To Republicans: What I was most proud of when I was our congressman was that I represented a nearly 2:1 Republican district, winning my second congressional race by 20 points with no political advertisements. I valued Republicans, without whom I could not have served. No comment of mine can be found criticizing the Republican Party, or for being a Republican. We kept it about policies.
During the previous recession, our office was open seven days a week, until 9 p.m. each night because thousands were looking for help, including our saving nearly 1,000 homes from foreclosure.
It was pragmatic. I believed Iraq was a futile war and submitted legislation to withdraw within a year — but only after I sat with Army leadership to ensure there was time to withdraw safely. It took six months to safely remove 18,000 troops from Somalia after “Black Hawk Down;” we had 250,000 soldiers fighting in Iraq.
I valued being an independent who happened to be a Democrat after my career in the Navy. It caused a Democratic president, vice president, our Democratic governors and senator to oppose my runs for U.S. Senate – even though I was called Pennsylvania’s most progressive congressman.
I mention these because I want Republicans to know what I ask is not about party, but solely concern about the loss of U.S. leadership in the world and of our civil union at home. For these two, I ask your support for Vice President Biden, as you did for me - above party, above self.
Joe Sestak, Alexandria, VA