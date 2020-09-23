To the Times:
I think if the Democrats win, then it’s hello one-party rule, and it is one-party rule of an unprecedented wave of Marxists, Leninists, and uber-left wing radicals who are not interested in a two-party system. They don’t believe in opposition. There is no legitimate opposition. Black Lives Matter operates that way. Antifa operates that way. The Democrat Party operates that way. There’s no reason to have debate. There’s no legitimate opposition.
The true nature of totalitarianism is exemplified in what is the modern-day left and Democrat Party. They are not just the opposing party. They’re not seeking the hearts and minds of the American people. They’re not trying to persuade anybody to agree with them. They don’t care. Their route to power is not through ongoing elections. They just need one. They just need this one where they can get rid of Donald Trump. They’ve got every other Republican neutered.
What’s the one thing standing in the way of their acquiring total power forever? Elections. The one thing they can’t control. They resent the hell out of having to go through elections because they know that they are a functioning minority, just in terms of numbers. We have not gotten to the point where a majority of Americans want to get rid of democracy, a representative republic. We haven’t reached the point where a majority of Americans want Marxism as the governing philosophy of the country, or communism. We’re not there. They know that. They’re fully aware of it.
So the thing they’ve got to do is get rid of the one thing that stands in their way, and that’s elections. So how would they do that? It wouldn’t be all that tough. You don’t actually get rid of elections. You make them pointless. I mean, Putin still has elections. He gets 95% of the vote. Hugo Chavez, Venezuela, had elections, got 97% of the vote.
They don’t want to have to go to the trouble of winning hearts and minds. They don’t want to have to persuade people to agree with them. They’re going to use force to make people agree them, force, intimidation, threats. It’s how they’re doing it now, how they’re doing it in these cities that they’re burning and looting and so forth.
This is the future if Republicans lose. I don’t think there’s any question about it. What they’re going to do, for example, is pack the Supreme Court. They will create states out of Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. That will give them four Democrat senators in perpetuity. Republicans will never win the Senate back. We’re headed to the end of democratic America. I mean, there’s going to be a Republican Party, but it’s never going to be able to win anything. It’s going to be permanently outnumbered. If they want to give away $10,000 to every citizen in Texas to switch parties and become Democrats, they can do it. They wouldn’t even have to do that in Texas because of illegal immigration - just open the border and bye-bye Republican opposition. And believe me, they will. They will shut down any notion that there is a border. They’ll get rid of ICE and all of these federal law enforcement organizations that patrol the border and protect the border. This is who they are. They’re being honest about much of this. And they’ve been doing these things already.
If they win this election, they’re never going to lose another one. In their minds they’re not doing this again. They’re not going to have 2016 repeated. They’re not going to let some citizen come along and outsmart ’em like Trump did. They’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again. I’m not saying these people are invincible. I’m trying to tell you who they are and what the threat they pose really is. If it’s so easy to vote them out, why haven’t the Republicans in California succeeded? Why haven’t the Republicans in Washington state succeeded? Why haven’t the Republicans in New York succeeded? In every state that I’ve mentioned, they are ruining to one degree or another the economy and the standard of living for the majority of people in these states — New York, California, state of Washington. They’re actively promoting looting and rioting, the destruction of private property. They are actively promoting the shutdown of the U.S. economy in their states so as to forestall the nationwide economic recovery so Trump doesn’t benefit from it. Why don’t the Republicans in these states stop these people, if that’s all it’s up to? It’s because there aren’t enough of them.
There isn’t a Republican in the state of California that has a prayer. There are not enough Republicans if everybody voted, if every Republican circled the wagons behind one another, there’s not enough Republicans to defeat the governor or anybody else that’s running for reelection. Radical leftism has taken over that state, and you can see how it is ruining it. But the Republicans can’t stop it. Republicans can’t vote the Democrats out of power. The same set of circumstances will occur nationally. If the Democrats ever get hold of Texas and once they get hold of every institution in the country, get hold of the Supreme Court, get hold of the Senate, get hold of the House, get hold of the White House, do you realize whatever law they want to enact they can do in a moment’s notice, and the Republicans will not be able to stop them?
The Democrats don’t care, even now, about persuading anybody. That’s not their route to power. Their route to power is brute force, intimidation. Now, they need this election, and they need to play the game in this election. So they got Joe Biden nominated, who appears to be harmless, who appears to be avuncular and old, and he couldn’t hurt anybody and he’s a nice old guy and just funny, does some funny things and so forth. We don’t know who’s really running this show. All we know is that it ain’t Biden, and we know it’s not Kamala Harris.
We do know that it is a bunch of uber-leftist Marxists in the same vein as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders and whoever the hell else.
Their whole push is Trump’s gotta go, Trump’s bad, Trump’s mean, Trump’s stupid, Trump’s whatever. They don’t dare, at this point, come out and be truthful about their agenda. I mean, they’ve even got a fake nominee. Biden is a fake nominee. He’s not really the guy running the show here. And the American people are being lied to, defrauded, and have been for the past six months over what the Biden administration is going to be. It’s going to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal. It’s going to be massive tax increases. It’s going to be the end of the two-party system, and they are salivating and can’t wait for it. They know that they could never get elected if they were honest about any of this. These people are going to make moves like you can’t believe. They’re going to stack the Supreme Court with liberal judges that will rule from the bench and create law rather than interpret it.
It’s not Donald Trump that you need to be afraid of. It’s not Donald Trump that you need to fear doing things that will undermine this country. He’s the one guy trying to save it. He’s the one guy trying to protect it. He’s the one guy trying to maintain it as founded. Trump is all that stands in their way and they need to destroy him. It’s the Democrat Party that you need to fear in this regard. It’s the Democrat Party. They have yet to accept the 2016 election results. They’re still trying to say Trump is illegitimate, four years later. It was the Democrat Party that refused to engage in this peaceful transfer of power, they still are refusing, and the militant arm of the party has been fully, unabashedly unleashed. Their only problem is their transparent impatience. It could be too late, however, anyway. It’s now up to us to save the republic now … there will be no second chance.
Joseph Previty, Aston