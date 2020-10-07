To the Times:
U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., faces a choice: Honor or hypocrisy. He can show himself to be a man of honor by refusing to vote on the Supreme Court vacancy until after a new president is inaugurated. Or he can hypocritically deny his firmly stated position four years ago that filling a vacancy should wait until the people have decided who will be president.
I implore him to choose honor over hypocrisy, and a bright legacy over one of shame. But I'm will not be surprised if his choice is shame.
Andrea Knox, Swarthmore