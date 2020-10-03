To the Times:
When I was in parochial school the nuns taught me to obey the Ten Commandments and to live the golden rule. Later, when I went to West Point I was imbued with the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country.”
Currently we have a president who regularly and completely disregards these precepts. The election of Nov. 3 is a referendum on whether values mean anything anymore in America. For those of you who believe they should I hope you will make your voice heard at the polls. Let’s take our country back.
Harold Floyd, Media