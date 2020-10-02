To the Times:
Way to go, Cindy McCain, for coming out to support Joe Biden in the upcoming election! Maybe President Kennedy would have made that a "profile in courage," just like when her husband, Sen. John McCain, who cast the deciding vote in the Senate not to scrap Obamacare, could have been a profile in courage.
I wonder what President George W. Bush thinks of the state of our nation these days. I wonder if this is what his father had in mind for when he spoke of a vision for a "kinder, gentler nation.” George, your silence speaks volumes. Politics as usual, right, George?
Joe Naab, Havertown